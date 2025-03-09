It’s never too late to get started.

Sam Baker wrote his first book at age 95. Now, at 102, the WWII veteran is an award-winning author. According to Baker, his longevity of life comes from his willpower to keep reinventing himself.

Baker is no stranger to hard work. Over the course of his life, he’s seen, heard and done a great deal. After earning an engineering degree, serving in the Marine Corps, and working for three decades as the world’s first GPS salesman with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Baker decided that in his retirement he wanted to do more than just sit around and play bridge.

At 95, he got his first computer and sat down to write a children’s book. At the urging of his daughter and son, he decided to get the book published and printed—thus making him an author.

After the first book, Baker knew he could do more. He went on to write four more books. One book was inspired by one of Baker’s real-life relationships, a late-in-life friendship formed with a fellow veteran turned veterinarian. Baker used his friendship and the legacy of his late friend to develop a series of books in which a mouse overcomes challenges and sees success in his own way.

Here is a snippet of mine and Baker’s conversation:

Maleeka Hollaway: Tell me, who was Sam Baker before he started writing books?

Sam Baker: Well, he was a grandfather. He was a member of the community and he was enjoying life with his lovely wife. And as I’ve said before, I was pretty level until I read the reading reports that were published by the Arizona Republic of all the schools in Arizona… It was miserable. Some of the students in ninth grade were failing reading. Well, reading is the foundation of this building we call education. If you can’t read, how do you progress?

MH: Reading those reports, is that what prompted you to start writing children’s books?

SB: Yes. I said to myself, if something’s got to be done, can I give my little bit? I had a charming childhood. My mother let me do everything I wanted to do, but she never knew what I did otherwise. I don’t know how she would’ve put up with it. My father was a farmer…And so I created a book, The [Silly] Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm.

MH: You’ve had a pretty decorated life. You have had a few careers. And so what would you say, Sam, out of everything that you’ve done, [what] do you feel like you are most proud of having completed?

SB: Well, it may surprise you. My greatest pride is that when I was director of the National Genetic Survey…when I left their organization, 45% of my professionals had advanced degrees. I think that’s one of my greatest accomplishments because these people now knew and could converse with the experts. I was so proud of the fact that I had that many people taking advanced degrees and increasing their knowledge of the subject matter we were trying to do.

MH: What’s been the most rewarding thing about writing the books?

SB: The thank yous that you get from the children and the unexpected ways of saying and giving thanks to you. How do you rate a thank you when it’s a hug around the neck from a four-year-old? It just melts your heart.

MH: What is one piece of advice you would give someone who wants to reinvent themselves like you did?

SB: If you start, don’t give up. It becomes easier as you go along. [If] they’ve got all the education they want, great. If not, education is the key to it all. To everything you want to do. Education is the key.

MH: And how many more books do you think you’ll write?

Sam Baker: One more. It’s called Prince. I’ve got three chapters already read…all of it is up in my head, and I’ve typed those three chapters.

MH: What’s the secret to living a long, successful life?

SB: I have no idea what is the secret to long life. Colon cancer has taken the lives of so many in my family that I have devoted ample time to its prevention. I think that a happy and successful marriage has played its part, and perhaps giving love, not hate, has added years.

Photo courtesy of Ruby Rideout.