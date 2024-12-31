You Can Design Your Life and Business to Thrive, No Matter What—Ask Adrienne Dorison

Success is a relative term. For those who dare to strike out on their own and challenge the status quo as entrepreneurs and small business owners, the word takes on a whole new meaning, one that is often less about losing money and more about taking the time to take care of oneself. Many seasoned (and some new) entrepreneurs learn over time that balancing life and business is relative and often unattainable—unless they design their lives in a way that makes this balance a reality.

In 2024, business owner Adrienne Dorison learned firsthand the importance of building a business that thrives and makes space for life to happen—no matter if it’s good, bad or hideous. A business operations and efficiency expert and consultant for the last 15 years, Adrienne is the co-founder of Run Like Clockwork and developer of the Clockwork System, which helps small businesses operate on their own so CEOs can unplug for a four-week vacation. So when life threw Adrienne and her family a curveball this year, her professional expertise had already prepared her and her business both to roll with every punch.

This has been a year for the books for you, your family and your business. Would you say that operational efficiency is key to success in life as well as in business?

Adrienne Dorison: For sure. Anytime we’re being inefficient, whether it’s while working on a business task or by taking the longest route to pick up our kids at school, it’s costing us time and money. We make efficient and inefficient choices all day long, and my goal is to make the most efficient ones and to teach my clients how to think the same way about the choices they make, either in business or life.

You seem to have optimized your business to work with and for your life. What was the toughest part of your journey?

AD: [The hardest part was] being intentional enough to slow down and delegate things to my team and learning to trust them over time versus being really short-sighted (our default) and saying, “Oh, I’ll just do it myself.” I had to really slow down to speed up.

This year, I lost my dad and my marriage. I had to make peace with myself and this new space in my life so I could fully embrace this new season.

What advice would you give someone who is facing multiple life changes and trying to build their own version of success at the same time?

AD: First, I would say take time for yourself! You need to heal, and you as a person always come first. Second, learn who in your sphere of support can really be there for you in good and bad times. You don’t want to be on this journey alone, even during easier times—so during tough times, you need people you can lean on. Don’t be afraid to utilize them.

And lastly, be okay with “maintenance mode.” Every year isn’t a growth year, and as entrepreneurs, sometimes we forget that. This might not be the right time to step on the gas, but focus on maintaining what you’ve already built [and] take care of healing, and you’ll be in a better position to go into growth mode when you are operating at full capacity.

Knowing what you know now, how does one learn their capacity to move through life and business with ease?

AD: Capacity can change through seasons and intentional growth. There are certain seasons of life where my capacity for everything is just lower because I’m in a low vibrational state—like when my dad passed away, my capacity was low. The ways I know that is through my attitude, my mental fatigue and how I’m feeling physically. If I’m not feeling like myself, I need to check in with that and see if I’m overextending anywhere and how I can pull back.

Sometimes, you must pull back in one area of your life to focus more on another. Not every season will allow you to be at full capacity in the business, so I think it’s essential to ensure [that] the business can operate without you so that the team can more fully step in when you’re at your capacity.

Your Clockwork System allows business leaders to step away for extended periods without worry. How often have you been able to do the same?

AD: I’ve officially stepped away for extended periods three different times—my first maternity leave for six fully unplugged weeks, my second maternity leave for 13 fully unplugged weeks and when my dad passed, I took some extended time off as well. But [I] also permitted myself to pop back in if it was what was best for my mental health. Grief is funny like that—sometimes you need space, and other times you need a distraction. So I tried to listen to myself and what I needed, but the most significant gift is knowing that I don’t have it back if I’m not feeling like that’s the thing for me or the business.

Thank you so much for pulling back the curtain on your life, Adrienne. Any final words or thoughts?

AD: Building a business you can step away from at any moment is essential for every small business owner. You can plan for a four-week vacation, but you can only sometimes plan for the unexpected events that may pop up. As a business owner, please build a business that allows you to live your life, not one that continues to take life away from you.

Photo courtesy of Adrienne Dorison/runlikeclockwork.com