Unique Corporate Gifts Your Clients and Employees Will Love

Corporate gifting should be fun! It also serves a valuable purpose to your business—from contributing to your client retention strategy to augmenting your employee awareness program.

During holidays, anniversaries and major events, company gifts have become an essential feature of business.

At the same time, corporate gifting can be complex. For instance, giving wine or spirits were once the norm. Yet, such gifts send a mixed message to your health and well-being programs. And many you know may see the value in cutting back on alcohol. Plus, you want your gift to be unique, reflect your values and offend no one while also delighting everyone. The situation gets complex fast, and you have work to do!

Don’t worry. We’ve curated some great gift ideas to get you started. But first, let’s run down just a few essential considerations to keep you on track.

Company gift dos and don’ts

Do

Run your gift ideas by human resources

Consider gifts that reflect your environmental values of sustainability

Accent personally such as with a signed card

Don’t

Give only company swag

Provide alcohol except in familiar cases with absolute certainty

Cut costs with poor quality—that will reflect on your company

Give work-friendly gift bundles with comfort in mind.

Whether working at the office or home, we all like to feel comfortable. We don’t mind feeling a bit pampered, too! Avoiding back and neck pain, reducing distractions and staying warm in the winter months all make our work experience more enjoyable. Consider gifting your client with an office bundle that anyone will appreciate. Items to consider packaging in a reusable tote bag include:

Noise-canceling earbuds

Wireless, ergonomic mouse

Bluetooth speaker

Neck pillow

Cozy house shoes / slippers

Hot and cold beverage tumbler

And don’t forget, everyone appreciates some added snacks!

Give a gift box with impact.

Speaking of gift bundles and snacks, prepared corporate gift boxes have become wildly popular as company presents. In fact, there’s almost too many to choose from! We looked for something truly memorable that also speaks to your corporate values of environmental sustainability and social equality and equity.

Packed with Purpose gift boxes hit the target! This woman-owned business offers gift boxes brimming with delicious, small batch produced treats. Packed with Purpose carefully chose its Impact Partners from U.S. companies—eco-friendly, diversely owned and of the highest quality. Starting at only $50, these memorable gift boxes come in a wide variety, are simple to order and will delight any associate or client..

Well-being packages speak to your values, too.

A growing number of companies provide health and wellness programs to avoid unhappy employees—and high-cost turnover. And acknowledging an associate’s need for self-care provides one of the best ways to show that you care, too. A well-being package tells employees and clients that individual strength and resilience are paramount to your philosophy of work-life balance. Some items you might consider bundling include:



Self-care journal

Sleep meditation app subscription

Meditation pillow or yoga matt

Epsom salt and other home spa self-care treats

Essential oils and diffuser

Cozy weighted blanket

Gift your client with game or event tickets.

A good leader knows the importance of listening to employees. In that process, leaders can pick up on client and employee passions. Take mental notes. Keep a file. Does someone ravenously follow a local or national team? Do they love the theater? Or maybe that person is an absolute film buff?

Event tickets will be appreciated. More than that, they show that you’ve been paying attention! And if your client doesn’t express an interest in film or sports events, you’ll discover some other opportunities. For instance, a niche book club membership for an avid reader, or you might give an annual pass to a nearby wildlife area for an eager hiker. For some, a night of home-chefery might be a big event, so consider an organic meal kit subscription. The possibilities are as endless as the people you know.

Have fun with creative adult puzzles and kits.

Wood and metal construction kits, plastic modeling sets and even coloring books have all entered the adult market. That is due to their increasing complexity, but also our increasing awareness that we need self-care to avoid burnout.

The risk in gifting such items is that you don’t want to come across as demeaning. That is, you want to present a gift that makes your star employees or clients feel valued, not like you regard them as childish. With that in mind, we’ve curated a few of our favorite creative assembly, art and hobbyist gifts across price points to get you started: