Hilary Hoffman Is Redefining Fitness for High Achievers

Hilary Hoffman, a former finance professional, has transformed her passion for efficiency and self-improvement into a dynamic fitness approach with the SotoMethod. After a decade in the corporate world, Hoffman recognized the demand for a streamlined fitness regimen for high achievers who are short on time but serious about their goals.

The SotoMethod isn’t just a workout—it’s a mindset shift that integrates personalized challenges, motivational coaching and training techniques to help clients build both mental and physical resilience. As a NASM-certified personal trainer and ProNatal Fitness expert, Hoffman empowers individuals to unlock their potential and redefine what’s possible, one challenge at a time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

SUCCESS: Before you created and launched SotoMethod, what were you doing?

Hilary Hoffman: I worked in finance as a trader, where long hours and high pressure made it challenging to incorporate fitness into my routine. As a result, I grew increasingly frustrated with the lack of efficient workout options for busy professionals. This struggle led me to seek out a solution for myself—a fitness method that fit into a demanding lifestyle without compromising results.

That unmet need, combined with my passion for fitness, inspired me to create SotoMethod in 2021, an omnichannel workout model focused on efficiency, consistency and tangible physical and mental strength. My transition from finance to fitness wasn’t planned, but it was a natural progression driven by my personal needs and the desire to help others facing similar challenges.

S: Were you always into fitness? Did you bring in experts to help build the routines?

HH: Fitness and movement have always been integral to my lifestyle. My high school running coach introduced me to isometrics, particularly planking, which became a foundational pillar.

A key philosophy of SotoMethod is to “make every second count.” By using seconds as the fundamental unit of measurement in our programming, I developed a method that emphasizes accountability—encouraging you to show up every day, whether you have five minutes or 50 minutes to move. And as a lover of sports, I always admired the athletic mindset that propelled raw talent to greatness. SotoMethod was my answer in weaving together Nike’s “just do it” attitude with the corporate grind.

S: Can you explain the method and inspiration behind the brand?

HH: Soto stands for “60 on, 10 on,” which is the foundational road map that guides every block of class. Each block begins with a 60-second isometric hold to engage every muscle group, followed by a series of 10 dynamic movements designed to push you to stage two muscle failure. That initial isometric hold then transitions into active recovery. This approach optimizes time through intentional transitions—as one muscle recovers, another is activated. Recognizing that a client’s time in class might be their only movement of the day, it combines cardio and sculpting to deliver a full-body workout that enhances strength, endurance and overall well-being.

SotoMethod clients value health and self-improvement but don’t have unlimited time to devote to fitness. Understanding that busy schedules often lead to the excuse of not having time to work out, SotoMethod demonstrates that fitness can be seamlessly integrated into your life without overwhelming your lifestyle.

S: Did you find that your background and experience in finance lent well to starting a company?

HH: My background in finance was instrumental in developing the company. The discipline and time-management skills I honed as a trader seamlessly translated to running a startup. My experience provided a solid foundation in business strategy, financial management and the importance of data-driven decisions—skills that proved invaluable in planning, launching and scaling SotoMethod. Understanding the financial aspects of the business allowed me to make informed choices about resource allocation, marketing strategies and long-term growth.

Additionally, working in the corporate world gave me insight into the challenges busy professionals face in maintaining a fitness routine. This understanding was crucial in shaping SotoMethod’s philosophy of delivering an efficient and effective fitness solution for those with demanding schedules. In essence, my finance background not only supported the business side of SotoMethod but also inspired its core mission.

S: Tell me about the workout. What makes it unique?

HH: The workouts stand out for their effectiveness and adaptability. Our method is designed to maximize results in minimal time [by] combining cardio with sculpting to deliver a comprehensive full-body workout that enhances strength, endurance and overall well-being. By targeting multiple muscle groups simultaneously, SotoMethod efficiently burns calories, builds muscle and improves cardiovascular health.

The structure of each class is predictable, starting with the first plank and guiding clients through a well-defined sequence. This clear road map helps clients understand the flow of the session and how each muscle group will be engaged and fatigued. As a result, participants can focus on optimizing their performance in the present moment rather than worrying about what comes next.

In a crowded fitness market, maintaining a clear and compelling value proposition was crucial. Our emphasis on predictability, performance and precision distinguishes us as a thought leader and innovator. SotoMethod accommodates all fitness levels, with workouts ranging from five to 50 minutes, allowing individuals to adjust intensity to their preferences. The versatility, efficiency and holistic approach set it apart from other fitness options.

S: What is your client base like, and why do you think people gravitate toward it?

HH: The client base is remarkably diverse. [It includes] busy professionals, former athletes, parents and fitness enthusiasts seeking a new challenge. What unites them is the need for a workout that is both time-efficient and effective. Many of our clients struggle to maintain a consistent fitness routine due to demanding schedules and are drawn to SotoMethod for its flexibility and proven results.

Our program offers the option to choose between short, targeted workouts and longer, more comprehensive sessions, allowing clients to customize their experience to fit their unique needs. The inclusive nature of SotoMethod, which accommodates all fitness levels and goals, makes it accessible to a broad audience. Ultimately, our clients value the significant results they achieve without spending hours at the gym, which keeps them committed to the method.

S: What are the benefits of the shorter workouts? Is five minutes enough to get results?

HH: Shorter workouts, like the five-minute classes offered on our streaming platform, are incredibly effective for several reasons. First, they eliminate the common excuse of “not having enough time,” making it easier for people to stay consistent with their fitness routine. Even in just five minutes, if the workout is well designed, you can elevate your heart rate, engage multiple muscle groups and boost your metabolism. These quick sessions are perfect for busy days when a longer workout isn’t feasible but you still want to stay active.

Over time, consistent short workouts can contribute to improved cardiovascular health, increased muscle tone and better overall well-being. However, it’s important to note that while five minutes can make a difference, combining these shorter sessions with longer, more intense workouts will yield the best results. The beauty is that it’s adaptable—you can mix and match workouts based on your schedule and fitness goals. So, yes, five minutes is enough to get results, especially when consistency is maintained, but it’s even more effective as part of a varied routine.

To remain competitive in today’s fast-paced environment, it’s essential to innovate with intention, consistently fulfilling our brand promise: providing reliable solutions for health-conscious individuals who value movement but are pressed for time. As we expand our digital offerings and open our first permanent studio space this fall, we’re also launching exciting new programs and partnerships. These initiatives will strategically broaden SotoMethod’s reach and further grow our community globally.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by Thea Traff