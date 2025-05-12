Broadway Star Deborah Cox on Artistry, Advocacy and Creating Your Own Opportunities

The celebrated Canadian singer, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox has been a trailblazer in music and theater for over 25 years—and she shows no signs of slowing down. A Grammy-nominated artist and the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Cox has seamlessly transitioned between R&B, dance music and theater. Known for captivating audiences with her powerful voice and hits like “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” Cox continues to inspire with her artistry and advocacy for diversity and empowerment. She has received rave reviews for her portrayal of Glinda in The Wiz for both national and Broadway runs. Today, we take an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at her career, her vision for the future and the practices that keep her grounded amidst her continued success.

SUCCESS: Your journey in the music industry has been extraordinary. What defining moments have shaped you as an artist and entrepreneur?

DEBORAH COX: My journey has been defined by some truly life-changing moments. Getting signed by Clive Davis and releasing my debut album was a dream come true—it gave me the freedom to fully explore and find my voice as an artist. Sharing stages with legends like Whitney Houston and Celine Dion was transformative; it taught me the immense power of vocal discipline and the importance of staying true to my artistry.

Being recognized at the Canadian Music Hall of Fame was deeply personal and meaningful. It’s about more than just an accolade—it’s about leaving a legacy, paving the way for other Black artists and showing them what’s possible. Starring in and co-producing The Wiz is yet another career highlight that I am incredibly proud of.

Now, with KAZAISU, I’m tapping into a whole new side of my creativity. It’s such a joy to merge art and entrepreneurship like this. I feel like every step of my career has led me to this moment, and honestly, I can’t wait to see what’s next.

S: How has your approach to your career and goals evolved since you first started in the music industry?

DC: My approach to my career has definitely changed over the years. When I first started out, it was all about proving myself—whether it was singing background vocals, doing session work or performing in clubs. I was completely focused on getting my foot in the door and showing that I had what it took. Back then, much of it was about meeting the expectations of the industry and trying to find my place in a market that didn’t really have space for R&B artists, especially in Canada.

Over time, I learned that sometimes you have to create your own opportunities. If a door didn’t open for me, I’d find another way to make it happen. That shift in mindset is what led me to try new things like Broadway and dive into dance music. It was about trusting my gut and staying true to myself, no matter what path I was on.

S: Maintaining a loyal fan base for so many years is impressive. What do you think is the key to forming a deeper connection with your audience?

DC: Maintaining a loyal fan base for so long has been such a beautiful journey, and I think it comes down to being real and consistent. From the very start, I’ve always wanted my music to be a reflection of what I’m going through—whether it’s love, pain or hope—and I think that authenticity is what creates a deeper connection because people relate to it.

S: You’re known for breaking down barriers and advocating for representation and your commitment to social injustice initiatives. What advice do you have for emerging artists navigating similar challenges?

DC: Breaking barriers and advocating for representation has always been part of my journey, and my advice to emerging artists is simple: Stay true to who you are. It’s easy to get caught up in trends or what others expect, but your authentic voice is, and will always be, your greatest asset. Your art isn’t just about you—it’s about creating space for others to be seen and heard too.

Social justice movements, like partnering with Revolutionnaire, are important because we have a responsibility to use our platforms for good. As artists, we’re not just here to entertain—we’re here to inspire change and challenge systems. It’s about leveraging your influence for a cause bigger than yourself.

S: Balancing the music business with a successful personal life is no small feat. How do you prioritize mental health and personal growth amidst a busy career? Do you have any regular habits that keep you grounded?

DC: Balancing the music business with a personal life is not the easiest thing to navigate, but I’ve learned over the years that mental health has to come first. I’ve come to realize that taking care of myself isn’t something I can skip—it’s essential for staying focused and grounded.

Staying connected with my family and close friends is huge for me. They keep me grounded and remind me of what really matters. I try to prioritize quality time with them, which helps me recharge and stay balanced in the midst of everything going on.

Exercise is also a big part of my routine—whether it’s yoga or going for a bike ride. It’s not only great for keeping my body healthy, but it’s also a good way to de-stress, clear my mind and maintain my energy.

S: With KAZAISU, you’ve created a rosé brand that reflects not just your travels but your commitment to organic, health-conscious living and sustainable practices. Could you share more about the philosophy behind the brand?

DC: When I started KAZAISU, I wanted it to reflect my values—health-conscious living, sustainability and luxury. It’s crafted with organic grapes and produced using sustainable practices.

I’m proud of what KAZAISU represents—not just in terms of the wine itself, but also in what it means for me as a Black woman in business. It’s about embracing who I am and where I come from while creating something meaningful. I hope KAZAISU can inspire others to see that there’s room for us in every space, that we can push boundaries and that we can do it all with passion and purpose.

S: Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope to leave—not only in music but also in the way you’ve inspired others?

DC: Looking ahead, I want my legacy to be about more than just the music I create. It’s about showing people that we can break barriers, challenge expectations and create something meaningful that lasts. I want to demonstrate that it’s possible to achieve greatness without compromising who you are. Through everything I’ve done—from my music to Broadway, launching KAZAISU and advocating for social justice causes—I hope to have shown others how to rise above challenges, carve out their own paths and never settle for less than they deserve.

Above all, I hope my legacy ignites a fire in others to live unapologetically, fight for what truly matters and uplift others along the way. I want my journey to show that staying true to who you are, no matter the challenges, is the key to making a real impact.



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo by Daniel Saboune.