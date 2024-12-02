Mastering Workplace Gift Giving: Expert Tips for Thoughtful and Professional Gifts

Workplace gift giving can enhance team dynamics, morale and company culture by fostering positive relationships and recognizing achievements. But when should you give gifts? And what types of gifts are appropriate? It can take time to decipher what may or may not be suitable. We asked etiquette experts, HR professionals and company leadership for tips on navigating workplace gift-giving nuances, ensuring your gestures are appropriate and appreciated.

When to give gifts

Determining the right occasions for gift giving in the workplace can ensure your gesture is well-received. According to the experts, gifts are appropriate not only during traditional holidays but also to mark significant milestones and achievements. Elaine Swann, a lifestyle etiquette expert, emphasizes the importance of recognizing big moments.

“It’s important to recognize pivotal moments like promotions, retirements and personal achievements,” Swann says. “These occasions are often overlooked but are essential for nurturing morale and team unity.”

Maxim Ivanov, CEO and co-founder of software company Aimprosoft agrees, adding that other accomplishments, such as earning a new certification or completing a mentorship deserve celebration. Ivanov believes that from a culture-building perspective, celebrating these achievements and encouraging employees to continue learning can help increase their loyalty to the company.

More personal special occasions, like having a baby or celebrating a birthday, can also be appropriate times for gift giving in the office. However, Clinton Lee, DBA, an international etiquette and culture consultant for business leaders, says that it’s essential to consider where your company is based and the cultural norms there. He notes that in parts of Asia it’s not uncommon for colleagues who have returned from a holiday to bring gifts back for the office, including snacks or personal items.

What types of gifts to give

If you know that you want to give a gift to a colleague to show your appreciation or to celebrate a milestone with them, Swann suggests thoughtful gifts tailored to the occasion. For example, practical items for welcoming a new baby or personalized office decor for celebrating a promotion. Other gifts that offer a bit of personalization include customized stationery, wellness subscriptions or locally sourced artisanal products.

When choosing a gift, Jacqueline Whitmore, a business etiquette expert, says to “steer clear of overly personal, expensive or controversial gifts.” Gifts to skip (unless you know the person very well) include alcohol, gag gifts, perfume and clothing. Instead, she recommends giving a book related to the recipient’s field, professional subscriptions or even a donation to a cause the recipient supports.

Ivanov shares that at Aimprosoft, they avoid overly personal gifts. They opt for hoodies, thermal mugs or picnic blankets for general holidays. For more personal events, such as the birth of a child or a wedding, they provide multi-brand store certificates or experience certificates.

Lee again recommends considering the recipient’s culture and relationship dynamics. He highlights that certain gifts might be appropriate in one culture but not in another. For example, giving a baby a small gold bracelet might be suitable in Asia but not in North America. Other cultural aspects, such as color, should also be taken into consideration.

“Certain flowers and colors are to be avoided in times of happy events, while other colors are solely for sad events like memorials and funerals,” Lee explains.

How much should you spend on workplace gifts? Are group gifts best?

Depending on the office environment, Swann recommends pooling resources as a group to buy a gift, which can help avoid uncomfortable situations and disparities.

“Group gifts are ideal for commemorating significant milestones or events that warrant collective acknowledgment, such as retirements or major achievements,” Swann says. “They promote inclusivity and mitigate potential awkwardness within diverse teams.”

Whitmore agrees, suggesting group gifts when celebrating retirements, weddings or even giving to a superior. “They allow for a more substantial gift without putting financial pressure on individuals,” Whitmore says. However, she also recommends making participation optional, as not everyone may want to contribute or have the means to do so.

While Swann and Whitmore both recommend a budget between $20 and $50, Whitmore says a higher budget can be included. Lee stresses the importance of following protocol when considering the budget for the gift.

“Find out if there are any protocols that state if you are receiving a gift, it must be within a certain value,” Lee says. “Any gifts given beyond that amount might be seen as influencing the recipient, and there might be severe consequences.”

Whitmore concurs, adding that “gifts should generally flow downward or laterally in the organizational hierarchy, not upward. This means it’s appropriate for managers to give gifts to their team members, but employees should generally avoid giving gifts to their bosses to prevent any appearance of currying favor.”

The power of gift giving in the workplace

Gift giving is more than a gesture—it can reinforce company culture, strengthen relationships and boost morale.

“Gift giving plays a vital role in fostering camaraderie and nurturing a positive culture,” Swann says. “By recognizing achievements and milestones with thoughtful gifts, teams feel valued and motivated.”

Whitmore adds that thoughtful gift giving can enhance team dynamics and company culture by fostering a sense of appreciation and cohesiveness among colleagues.

Lee suggests that incentives can be more effective than gifts, as financial rewards and recognition work well together. As a solution, Ivanov’s company allows employees to choose between a gift and a cash equivalent.

Incorporating these practices into your gift-giving strategy can improve team dynamics and company culture. Whether recognizing milestones, celebrating achievements or expressing gratitude, the right gifts can have a meaningful impact. As you plan your next gift, focus on personalization, appropriateness and cultural sensitivity to ensure your gesture is well-received and appreciated.

