How Do I Request a Change in My Contract?

Though there are notable upsides to freelancing and working with clients, being a solopreneur means you have to advocate for yourself. Without a boss to recognize and reward your work, the ball is in your court to prompt a contract change.

Do you feel you deserve a raise or an expanded scope of work? Adopt the following strategies to ensure that the outcome you’re looking for materializes.

Remind clients of your value

Business-building coach Ed Gandia says, “You have to be your own advocate. Look, you’re running a business. So, first of all… when you are running a business, you need to think of what you do as a business.”

As a proven consultant, Gandia helps established freelance writers and copywriters earn more in less time by doing work they love for better clients. Formerly a freelance copywriter himself, he knows what he’s talking about. He warns that freelancers often make the mistake of seeing themselves as contract employees. This is a totally different dynamic from building a business.

“I feel very strongly that it starts with mindset,” Gandia says. “You have to be worth it, and you have to know that you are worth it.” These are two different things.

Positioning speaks to how the market sees you. Recognize your full story and tell it by showcasing your depth of knowledge in the industry, domain expertise and network—and find ways to remind clients of this, Gandia says.

Learn tips and tricks for the best timing and presentation

Identify a logical “timing opportunity” as “a point of justification,” like mid-year or end of year, Gandia suggests. He adds that you’ll do this better through email. This medium also gives the client time to digest your news and avoids blindsiding them.

Your email should acknowledge the good work you’ve accomplished and any feedback you’ve received from the client that affirms your value. Gandia says to let them know you’ve recently increased your fees with other clients and, while you’ve held theirs steady, you need to bring them up to the same level—X amount, effective X date. He suggests a 10% increase, which is reasonable for the client and meaningful to you.

Go in with confidence

Channel your confident mindset but avoid overstating your case, as this communicates self-doubt. “Treat this as a statement of fact, something that’s going to be happening,” Gandia says.

You should also follow up more than you think you need to. “The money is in the follow-up,” he says.

Don’t feel guilty about asking for more. Raising prices is normal, and clients often have more money than we’re led to believe.

The bottom line: Don’t leave empty-handed

Gandia says to ask yourself, “Is the juice worth the squeeze?” If so, then make sure you walk away with something. “One of the key rules of negotiation is [to] never make it about just one thing,” he adds. If your increase is rebuffed, reach into your back pocket for other negotiables, such as faster payments, fewer revisions and a greater project scope.

Gandia’s latest book, Earn More in Less Time: The Proven Mindset, Strategies and Actions to Prosper as a Freelance Writer, is available now as a free download.

This article originally appeared in the September issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by Aleks2410/Shutterstock.com