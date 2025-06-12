How Can I Show My Employer I’m Ready to Be a Leader?

While most motivated employees want to move into new roles with greater responsibilities, some take it a step further: They desire to be recognized as leadership material. They’re driven and want to be considered for a promotion and move up in the company, but bosses are often stretched thin and overlook budding talent.

Since research shows that workers will stay longer at companies which invest in their growth, it’s a crucial topic for employers as well as employees. So, what are some strategies employees can exercise to be well-positioned for future leadership roles?

1. Strengthen the fundamentals

Before you talk to your boss about a leadership role, you want to make sure you’re in good stead at the company. “It’s critical not to forget the very basics of showing up on time, doing your job, doing it well and not gossiping,” says Jennifer Chang, a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) with a decade of human resources experience. She advises that you cultivate a reputation for being consistently prepared, whether for meetings or just fulfilling daily work expectations.

Another key fundamental is to learn the key players in the company and what they do. This will help fine-tune your overall grasp of the business. Chang, who also serves as a human resources knowledge adviser at SHRM, says this ensures you’ll be ready to hit the ground running should you be tapped to fill a leadership role.

2. Act like a leader already

That old saying “dress for the position you want, not the position you have” is true, but it’s not the whole story, Chang says. “Beyond physical dress, you should present an image of leadership readiness… [Act] like you would want to act in a more senior role,” she says.

This means perfecting leadership traits like curiosity, proactiveness, strategic thinking, empathy and kindness, Chang notes. Practice owning your work, including the mistakes. “It’s critical to be able to say, ‘I messed up,’” she says. “Be honest and direct about it, rather than blaming or throwing people under the bus or hiding it.” It’s an opportunity to showcase problem-solving skills by demonstrating you can fix issues so they don’t happen again.

“Not only do you have to have the skills to manage a process or a team, but you also have to have the kindness and the empathy to engage with the workforce and manage their teammates,” she says.

3. Improve your visibility

“I think networking and volunteering are really critical,” Chang emphasizes. She suggests volunteering for in-person assignments, if possible, or choosing to work more frequently at the office, if you’re hybrid.

To stand out, look for projects that are cross-functional so you get to know other players within the organization. Requesting stretch assignments or offering to help others with tasks will also gain you ground, Chang says. Overall, be that person who asks their supervisor what the needs are to help the team function more seamlessly.

Despite the wealth of remote-enabling technology, think about going into the office more, if possible. “It’s good to see people in person,” Chang says, noting that it might be a good way to get face time with decision-makers. There’s also the likelihood of spontaneously doing lunch with others and catching up over coffee.

In contrast, building healthy work relationships remotely, though doable, requires intentionality. “It’s easy to get siloed in your own little world,” she says. If your job is 100% remote, volunteering for extra work and stretch assignments is definitely worthwhile to build up your reputation as a motivated employee.

4. Cultivate a positive relationship with your boss

In order to build rapport, ask your boss to have coffee or lunch with you—even if you feel intimidated. This demonstrates a willingness to boldly step out and engage with superiors, rather than sitting back, waiting to be drawn out, Chang says. After all, leaders want to see their employees engaged and interested.

To strategically leverage a coffee meetup with your boss, Chang says to show up with an opening complimentary nod to a recent work accomplishment of theirs before launching into three to five questions covering their career path and what excites them about the business. This casual time will create a positive impression and put you on your boss’s radar. When you’re looking to move up, it’s likely your intentional outreach will be remembered.

If you and your boss are in separate locations and not likely to meet in person soon, you can bring up these points in a regularly scheduled 1:1 meeting or request a meeting over Slack or email to catch up.

5. Have a direct conversation about a leadership role

If you’re excelling at work and demonstrating leadership qualities and yet your boss doesn’t recommend you for a leadership position (even after your meetup), it’s time to request a formal meeting to convey your interest.

Chang emphasizes that it’s OK to advocate for yourself and ask for what you want. Of course, having your work and character speak for itself is wonderful, but your boss might honestly think you’re content where you’re at. “It’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m interested in XYZ,’ or, ‘I’d like this opportunity,’” she says.

Chang advises to thoroughly prepare for this meeting to discuss a leadership role. Whether meeting in person or remotely, be sure to dress professionally and have an abundance of data points in your back pocket which highlight your workplace contributions. “Gather together a list of all of the accomplishments that you’ve had over your tenure with the company, all of the projects that you’ve contributed to and how they’ve improved efficiency,” she says, by way of example.

Show passion for the company and desire to take on more responsibility. Then, pivot to convey steps you’ve taken to gain leadership capabilities, she counsels. Using your prepared points, explain the various ways you’ve achieved success and benefited the company.

“Connect your career ambitions with contributions to the company and enthusiasm for the work they’re doing. I think that’s key,” she says.

This article originally appeared in the May 2025 issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com