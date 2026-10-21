Dre London on Discovering Post Malone and Building a Legacy

Touted as the international “cultural vibe curator,” Dre London is known globally as the music mogul who discovered and managed Post Malone.

Steering multimillion-dollar music deals, London has since shifted gears to become a bold entrepreneur in the spirits world. His tequila brand, Don Londrés, launched in 2023 and is already valued at more than $30 million, with projections to double in the next year.

Now based in Miami, London is on a mission: to inspire the next generation (especially young creators and founders of color) to think bigger, own more and build a legacy.

Meeting Post Malone & Becoming His Manager

Born and raised in London, London escaped gang culture in 2008, moving to New York City to chase the American Dream. He started in music with French Montana and Max B, where he forged critical early connections, like introducing French to Harry Fraud, which birthed the hit “Shot Caller.”

Then came the chance encounter in Los Angeles with a then-unknown Post Malone. They connected, became friends and, months later, London became his manager. That partnership changed both their lives.

In 2023, he made the tough call to step away from managing Malone to focus on everything in his vision, including his tequila brand, Don Londrés, and his real estate portfolio, which has developments in Los Angeles, Utah, Atlanta, Miami and the Dominican Republic—all with the goal of creating a happy and successful future for his two daughters.

London speaks candidly about hard work, ownership and creating your own legacy—not just as buzzwords, but as the blueprint.

Being a Successful Entrepreneur Takes Nonstop Dedication

SUCCESS®: Can you share a little bit about the mindset of an entrepreneur and the dedication it takes to become a success?

Dre London: No journey in entrepreneurship is easy. To be a successful entrepreneur, you have to be prepared to put in nonstop time; it doesn’t have a shift. For instance, you can have something that comes at you at 10 o’clock at night that has to be handled—and you have to handle it. It’s dedication all the time.

For anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur or wants to build their own business, just know that the clock isn’t your own because anything can come up at any time that you have to address. You also have to plan years ahead. You have to think about moving forward, and what is going to make the flow nonstop, like a boat on the water. You have to stay afloat.

One Song Built Like an Entire Album

S: What are some key milestones in your professional life that can inspire our readers, and what kind of setbacks have you endured to get to where you are today?

DL: There are so many [milestones], but the biggest one was discovering Post Malone in 2014 [and taking him] from an unknown artist to a global sensation. That changed my life.

Now I know what discovering talent is really like and the expectations I hold myself to keep the caliber high. It’s a gut feeling when you discover someone who is unknown and the whole world knows that it’s talent. My job is to see something special in them and then bring that talent to reality. And that’s probably the hardest part and a key milestone, because it’s all on you. In other words, you have to project everything in your brain, forecast, envision and, as they say, make it happen.

Actually, thinking and making it a reality are two totally different things. When I first met Post, it was really long hours in the studio. While he’s working, you’re thinking of a way to crack the code. Back then it wasn’t as easy as it is today with Spotify and all of the [digital service providers]. That was, like, 2015 when we put out a song called “White Iverson.” So, the intensity was that I had to think of the snowball and how to crack a song, so I started treating the song like an album. That was something that set me apart from others in the industry—I was envisioning an entire album around one song, not just an individual hit.

A Hit Album Starts With Emotional Connection

S: How do you create a hit album when starting from scratch and make it memorable for years to come?

DL: The secret is not only connecting with your audience but creating an emotional journey that lives in people’s lives 10 years or even 20 years later. In doing so, you create staying power that lasts a lifetime. I kept thinking, “How are you going to make [people] keep the music in their head so that they keep going back?” I wanted people to get attached to a song, the album and create memories of where they were when they first heard it—or how it made them feel. When people tell me, “Oh, I love this song, and it meant so much when I was such and such.” Or, “I was doing this when I first heard Post’s lyrics.” Or, “We used to play it every day at college.”

Basically, you are now helping generate a specific memory or moment in people’s history where they hear a certain song, and they can go back to their teen years or college years and it brings up an emotion. That’s what true music-making is to me. And it’s the same thing with creating a business that the public wants; it’s about creating a positive experience.

Talent Alone Isn’t Enough in Entertainment

S: From a business perspective, when you are looking for new artists, do you look for people who are not only talented musically but who are good at building relationships or partnerships down the road?

DL: When you have a talented artist, it doesn’t mean you have found someone who can execute the business side. Nurturing talent is important because there are so many people who are talented today, but that doesn’t mean that you’re able to entertain.

There’s the idea of being talented, and then there’s being able to entertain. In other words, not everyone with talent can entertain the world. You need a specific artist and team behind them to be able to capture an audience for a long period of time and entice them to remember their first show and their 100th show. I am not in the talent business—I am in the business of entertainment.

Marketing Is Key in the Music Business

S: What are some pivotal business aspects needed to be a success in entertainment?

DL: In the beginning of my career, I was doing everything. I was running around and wearing seven hats at once—and trying everything. I was also the guy who believed in his gut that something would work. I am a big risk-taker, which probably comes from my upbringing. Marketing is key. It seems like a simple thing, but back then, marketing wasn’t like it is today. Without strategic marketing, there’s no way that an artist would be able to be where they are today with social media and concert promotions.

People tell me I’m good at branding and marketing. So that’s what happened when I first discovered Post. I had to think about how the world would perceive him and how we could use his uniqueness to capture people’s attention. I wanted people to think of him like someone you could have a beer with and, thankfully, that strategy worked. He is so down to earth and cool—so I just had to propel that out to the world.

Staying Focused in a Competitive Industry

S: How do you stay grounded in such an intensely competitive industry?

DL: Personally, I stay on track by waking up every day and going to work out. Working out is very important because it helps you prepare for the unexpected. In every business, there are speed bumps, and when you go over these speed bumps, you can’t afford to slow down. You have to be focused nonstop.

Being unprepared is not an option. One thing I can say is that I tend to have this “no doubt” belief in myself. I believe in what I’m doing. And when you’re the first believer in yourself, and you project that belief, no one can stop you, because if people see that in you, there’s nothing that can stop you. It’s also contagious—when people see that confidence in a person, they start believing in themselves that they are unstoppable.

The Story Behind Don Londrés Tequila

S: I like how you are so multi-talented yourself. Tell me about your new tequila brand. How did you come up with the concept with your partner?

DL: Thank you for asking. We were on tour around 2015, and I noticed that drinking dark liquor had become a lot more uppity. Wine makes you chill or relax; tequila makes you embrace your party side. At this time, we were partying a lot with musicians, so I wanted to find the best tequila to enjoy the party life. However, I realized that there wasn’t a really pure tequila out there that actually tasted good. Then, the more I started getting into the tequila space, I started seeing that most people who drink tequila do a shot and squinch their face, and it gives bad energy. It had a stigma.

So, I decided to make one of the first-ever sipping tequilas. I wanted something that was going to be as smooth and great-tasting as possible. Like an artist, I thought about how I could turn this into a lifestyle or a household name.

My creativity came when I designed the bottle in my office in California. I had so much fun with it because when you build other people’s careers for a living, you don’t really have time to build your own.

Don Londrés was born out of a desire to build something unique to my brand and to help people enjoy a piece of the good life from the comfort of their home. I also wanted to create a legacy for me and my family.

Dre London’s Advice for Entrepreneurs

S: Sounds exciting and very admirable as someone who has launched and built so many amazing music careers. Do you have any parting words of wisdom?

DL: As an entrepreneur, there are no excuses. If you’re making excuses to not do something, then how do you expect the world to believe in what you’re doing moving forward? A saying I like is, “An excuse is a comfort to a fool.” Growing up in London, I had already been through so many different startups and failures, but failing is what sets you up for success. It can be a good thing.

When you go through so many failures, you learn to adjust and try new things, and through these experiences you are able to take your business to the next level. You have to jump through a lot of hurdles to become a winner.

Images courtesy of Dre London