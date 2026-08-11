10 Entrepreneurs Redefining Business Across Industries

Entrepreneurs worldwide are redefining business with bold, creative ventures that blur boundaries between industries. With digital-savvy skills, these innovators are transforming what it means to be a multihyphenate leader. They’re impacting all industry categories, from entertainment to health education, proving that success isn’t limited to one niche. Meet 10 inspiring visionaries who are breaking the traditional mold to build something extraordinary.

Shantel Jackson

Founder and CEO of Shoe Gummi

©Irma Lion

A lover of high heels, Jackson understands the pain of wearing them—a shared dread among women everywhere. Inspired to solve a universal pain point, she founded Shoe Gummi and created a comfortable padding that relieves the pressure on the ball of the foot, allowing for longer wear. By providing a solution that enables comfort without sacrificing fashion, she’s making progress in orthotics and footwear. Jackson is elevating Shoe Gummi’s product by incorporating adhesive glue to help the original outer soles stick to various high heel surfaces. Outside of the entrepreneur scene, Jackson is an influencer and model.

Lindsey Stirling

Violinist, Dancer and Aerialist

©Shervin Lainez

Stirling is a classically trained violinist who captivates global audiences by blending violin music with hip-hop, electronic and other genres—while performing dance routines and aerial stunts. With several critically acclaimed albums and over 28 million followers across her social media platforms, the America’s Got Talent quarterfinalist has reinforced her status as a global entertainment sensation. Her New York Times bestselling autobiography, The Only Pirate At The Party, chronicles her rise as an unconventional star, gaining viral popularity on YouTube and then a massive fanbase. Beyond performing, she’s the founder of The Upside Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding accessible health care resources and erasing medical debt for individuals in need. Stirling is also a sought-after motivational speaker, inspiring audiences worldwide through her artistry, writing and philanthropy.

Alan Chikin Chow

YouTuber

©Reinhardt Kenneth

Chow is steadily proving that there is no ceiling he can’t smash through as a frontrunner in today’s entertainment industry. This digital creator phenomenon has garnered nearly 130 million followers and more than 50 billion views across his sensational content, which ranges from creative Korean drama-style videos that hold an important message to hilarious boy-meets-girl (and vice versa) stories. The 29-year-old’s imaginative storytelling has captured millions of dedicated viewers and slated him as a top, most-watched YouTube Shorts creator. His high school anthology series, Alan’s Universe, has been added to The Roku Channel for more viewers to enjoy.

Dai Time

Author, Entrepreneur and Influencer

©Dave Bailey IV

Some young stars receive the spotlight at an early age, and Time was just six years old when her song, “My TuTu,” went viral. The 19-year-old entertainer has been grinding since then. In 2016, she launched a successful literary tour that encouraged children nationwide to read, shortly after publishing a children’s book. In 2017, she founded her publication, Dai Time Magazine, centered around uplifting diverse voices in her generation. As a multihyphenate, she’s also a college student studying journalism while balancing being a digital creator who speaks up about Gen Z issues while spotlighting successes.

Benjamin De Almeida

Digital Creator

©Petros Koy

Widely known as “BENOFTHEWEEK,” the Emmy nominee has categorized himself as a comedic content creator across the digital landscape. The Canadian-American entertainer has mastered his digital influence, garnering millions of views and over 14 million followers across platforms. Merging his entertainment videos with brands and charitable organizations, such as Prada, Dior and the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project, De Almeida raises awareness for causes while showcasing his fashion sense. The 26-year-old also hosts the podcast DRAMA MAMA, where he covers everything from pop culture to his own everyday musings and observations.

Ross Friedman

Entrepreneur

©EJ Noro

Friedman launched his first entrepreneurial venture in live entertainment at 16 years old, later founding independent events brand Slacker Media Group. As a young DJ in the making, he learned about “Teen Nights”—public DJ-centered parties entertainment companies threw for younger crowds—and he desired to break into the niche. Friedman’s high school debut event was a success and spearheaded his live entertainment career. Slack Media Group has now grown to reach more than 50 cities nationwide and attracted 250,000-plus attendees. Today, Friedman no longer operates as a solopreneur, emphasizing the importance of time management and a good team. Slack Media Group has grown exponentially, reaching $4 million in lifetime sales.

Demetra Dias

Digital Creator

©Zachary King

Called the “Demetra Effect” by her followers and brands, Dias’ strong influence sets her apart from her influencer peers. Promoting relatability instead of luxury labels and designer wear, Dias knows her authentic style and brand collaboration is an attainable fit for everyone (her popular get-ready-with-me videos are made in collaboration with brands such as Hollister, Aeropostale and Steve Madden). Holding nearly 6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, the 18-year-old’s presence in fashion and lifestyle trends slates her as a must-follow for her generation. As a digital influencer with girl-next-door energy, she showcases a style her audience can emulate.

Marvella Akiojano

Entrepreneur and Digital Influencer

©Tolulope Gangbo

Known for her engaging makeup and wig tutorials, the 22-year-old Nigerian-born influencer has become a valued creator in the beauty and fashion space. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and professional sales, she’s also the CEO of Marviano Cosmetics. Her relatable storytelling has helped her amass over 1 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. She creates content—emphasizing quality over quantity—that reflects her passion for fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel. Akiojano combines creativity with strategic insight to cultivate meaningful communities and help brands thrive through authentic connections.

Phoebe Lapine

Chef, Writer and Speaker

©Hailey Hunt Davis

Self-dubbed the “healthy hedonist,” and the voice behind award-winning blog Feed Me Phoebe, Lapine is a food and health writer, chef and speaker. With four cookbooks under her belt, Lapine’s work has been recognized as a 2017 Women’s Health top nutrition read, and she was named one of the 100 Women to Watch in Wellness by Mind Body Green. After being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease, she oriented her cooking style to inspire others with chronic illnesses to find food freedom. In recent years, she’s shined a light on small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) disease and how people diagnosed with the disease can combat it through food.

Laura Vogel

Founder of Vogelle and Co-Owner of MOD mktg

©Carol Persons

Vogel is the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur behind travel-efficient handbag brand Vogelle and co-founder of marketing agency MOD mktg. During a college study abroad semester in Italy, Vogel was inspired to blend her interests in craftsmanship and traveling to launch her handbag collection. Through her fashion accessory venture, she’s developed a sharp eye for digital marketing and storytelling. At MOD mktg, she consults brands in all genres—fashion, travel, wedding and interior design—and helps build their online presence with strategy and intuition. Her mission is to instill the adventurous spirit of entrepreneurship in everyone she works with.

Image courtesy of ASDF_Media/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the January/February 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.