5 Benefits of Having Dogs at Work

Pets became a mainstay in home offices during the pandemic, offering a refreshing sense of levity during the business day. When the world switched to remote work, 23 million households in America added a pet to their family, and pets’ roles were elevated to the coworkers we never knew we needed. Dogs at work began providing comfort during isolating times and comic relief as they made guest appearances on Zoom calls.

Why companies should implement pets at the office policies

But pets at work are much more than just fun, furry colleagues. They are valuable companions whose mere presence improves our work lives immeasurably. When it came time to head back to the office post-pandemic, pet owners became concerned about leaving their pooches home alone.

According to the 2021 Keeping People and Pets Together report by Mars Petcare, 90% of people wanted to continue to spend time with their pets during the workday.

Working alongside a pet in an office setting is a fetching prospect that many employees now add to their list when searching for their ideal job. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey found that 37% of Gen Z dog owners would even take a pay cut if it meant they could work for a company that’s pet-friendly.

Companies with exemplary pets in the workplace policies

Many companies in America are ahead of the curve since they’ve allowed dogs in the office for years—and have even provided accommodations for dogs to enjoy with their human coworkers. Here are just a few:

Chewy

Diane Pelkey, the head of communications and PR at Chewy, says, “The presence of dogs at Chewy has been a unique and treasured part of our workplace culture. Dogs are a valued and important part of our team members’ lives, and the ability to bring a dog into their workplace can enhance the quality of their work life.”

Pelkey shares that Chewy offices around the country feature pet-friendly perks, including dog parks, “outdoor seating areas for team members to work and take meetings with their furry friend, and a treat wall with a variety of flavors and options” for dogs. Chewy also hosts “pet-focused events and activities,” like “making friendship bracelets, creating DIY snuffle mats and [participating in] a twinning contest.”

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s also has a sweet spot for dogs. The beloved ice cream company refers to its furry coworkers as K9-5ers and welcomes a pack of dogs into its office headquarters daily.

Sean Slattery, associate U.S. marketing manager at Ben & Jerry’s, says that “being able to work alongside my dog… means the world to me! … [She] is a constant source of joy throughout the day… [and] not only is having her in the office a benefit to myself and other humans, but it is also a great benefit to her, as we are able to play fetch at lunch [and] she can run around with other K9-to-5ers.”

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been welcoming dogs for over 25 years. Beth Bellanti Pander, the program director for Vodka for Dog People at Tito’s, explains that “since the earliest days of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, stray dogs have found their way to our distillery in Southeast rural Austin. The Tito’s team feeds them [and] gets them the vet care they need, and often these newly named ‘distillery dogs’ wind up going home with an employee… Tito’s Handmade Vodka has helped save over 140 dogs… Because dogs are such a huge part of our story and a pillar of who [we are], we’ve adopted a dog-friendly work environment.”

Bellanti Pander says that Tito’s “co-woofers” enjoy “a lush backyard [that’s] perfect for zoomies [and] lunch breaks,” and all the office furniture is dog-friendly—so “if they fit, they sit.”

Mars Pet Nutrition

Sarah Dunsmore, senior director of people and organization at Mars, says that the company’s headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, boast an abundance of pet-friendly amenities, including “an indoor doggy daycare with full-time staff,” so busy associates “can still bring their pets to work,” and “coffee bars on every floor that also have automated ‘slurp stations’ for pets, so that everyone can enjoy break time together.”

The health benefits of having dogs at work

Companion animals have long been lauded for their therapeutic qualities. Similarly, pets can provide numerous health benefits in the workplace. Here are five ways in which pets can help in the workplace.

1. Providing stress and anxiety relief

When dogs and humans interact, both are treated to a “surge in oxytocin,” the “love hormone” that has been shown to “decrease stress and anxiety levels.” Since surveys have shown that “95% of pet parents rely on their pet for stress relief,” it’s no surprise that people want to keep their pets close by at work.

2. Lowering blood pressure

Lindsay Bumps, global assistant marketing manager for Ben & Jerry’s, says that “there are studies out there that interacting [with and] petting dogs lowers blood pressure—and who can really pet a dog without smiling?”

“Having your dog join the office doesn’t just help your own mental health,” Bellanti Pander adds. “Dogs bring people closer together and add a lightness to whatever space they’re in; it’s a win-win.”

3. Promoting a more social work environment

Dogs improve communication and promote socialization among coworkers, and their presence even helps people achieve a higher sense of personal accomplishment at work. Numerous case studies have also shown that dogs “can have a positive influence on [the] individual and collective well-being of organizational members in an office environment.”

“Dogs have this amazing ability to make social interactions more fluid and easygoing,” Dunsmore adds. “Because of this, people are able to bond quicker and easier with their team members and others in the office who they might not work with. It makes for a very friendly, warm environment.”

4. Increasing job satisfaction

Additionally, dogs help facilitate a deeper connection between employees and the company they work for. According to research conducted by Nationwide in partnership with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, a compelling “90% of employees in pet-friendly workplaces feel highly connected to their company’s mission [and] fully engaged with their work.”

5. Improving productivity and performance

Dogs also encourage employees to take microbreaks, which improve productivity and performance. Whether it’s a cuddle session or a quick stroll, a canine companion reminds workers of the value of a reset.

“Our pets are instant icebreakers and social butterflies,” Pelkey explains. “Seeing our pets happy, having fun and enjoying themselves makes us happier, too.”

Interested in introducing a dogs at work policy? Check out the “Pets Work at Work” Tool Kit from Mars Petcare.

Photo by eva_blanco/Shutterstock