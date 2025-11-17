Society often desires change, but rarely has the means to act upon it. Many recognize the need for transformation, but there are obstacles that hinder those who are willing to take the first step. Meanwhile, not all who eliminate those barriers have a genuine interest in impacting the world for the better. Denny LaVé, however, is someone who has stepped up—not for power or personal gain—but to proactively catalyze change and, hopefully, inspire others to do the same.

One can say that LaVé is a builder in every sense of the word. He traveled through Europe, acquiring knowledge and wisdom in a French monastery to form his worldview. Upon his return, he shaped his career path from working as a journeyman ironworker and later co-founding Precision Precast Erectors (PPE) with his father to mentoring other businesses through Lone Oak.

Denny LaVé’s Philosophy on Serving and Leadership

Decades of experience have solidified LaVé’s belief that integrity, responsibility and an authentic willingness to serve should drive leadership. “Many people motivated by love of their community, neighbors, and faith hesitate to step up because they know their flaws,” LaVé states. “But if we don’t step up, we leave the door open for those who desire power for the wrong reasons.”

LaVé draws from renowned author Stephen Covey’s concept of the Circle of Influence and Circle of Concern. He explains that people typically focus on their Circle of Concern (the vast number of issues they care about but have little control over) instead of their Circle of Influence, which encompasses the areas where they can make an impact. LaVé has decided to do the opposite, working to expand his Circle of Influence. He has focused on creating tangible results as an entrepreneur, mentor and member of society.

Using the analogy of a candlelight ceremony to illustrate his philosophy, LaVé shares: “One candle on its own barely lights up a room. But if we light hundreds of candles together, it wouldn’t just be a hundred times brighter. It would be truly awe-inspiring.” This idea captures his goal of being the first candle in a dark room and encouraging others around him to do the same.

Making an Impact as an Entrepreneur and Mentor

Light the first candle he did; as an entrepreneur, LaVé left an impact through his work at Precision Precast Erectors. The firm, specializing in installing precast concrete structures, has been known for over 15 years of delivering excellence in the northwest United States. LaVé ensured PPE adapted to changing industry demands and embraced new technologies and construction methods. With this, the company’s reputation for efficiency, innovation and speed earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies five times.

LaVé’s leadership hasn’t only served PPE’s clients but has also influenced its employees and the broader industry. Humility, one of LaVé’s most defining qualities, plays a vital role in his approach to leadership. “A leader should know their strengths and weaknesses and be willing to learn from others. The best leaders create a space for people to collaborate and innovate by valuing the contributions of those around them,” he shares. This mindset has served as the foundation of PPE’s company culture.

Besides leading PPE to newer heights, he has dedicated himself to mentoring other business owners through Lone Oak. He guides them in creating value for their employees and customers while succeeding financially. Through Lone Oak, LaVé also engages with students, offering guest lectures to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

Stepping Up As a Leader in the Community

LaVé has also made it his mission to extend his leadership into his local community. He stepped up when his son’s school needed a lacrosse coach. “I didn’t play lacrosse in high school or college,” he admits. “But there was a hole, and I was willing to learn what I needed to make a difference for these kids.”

LaVé’s commitment to mentoring young men through sports has had a lasting effect. His players have been recognized for their discipline and respect, attesting to the values he instills. His willingness to step in, even when outside his comfort zone, illustrates that catalyzing change starts with saying yes to opportunities to serve.

Denny LaVé Anticipates Future Growth & Influence

LaVé’s journey is far from over. He has already left a mark on the business world and his community, but he is striving for even greater impact with his future endeavors. Guided by his faith and a strong sense of responsibility, he aims to continue being a force for good and reach far beyond his immediate circle. LaVé’s actions and accomplishments show that one person can create a ripple effect of positive change. He has stepped up to light the first candle, and his hope is that it could be the catalyst to inspire others to do the same.