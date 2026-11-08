“You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
Nov 8, 2026
Kakuzō Okakura
Japanese scholar
Thomas Leonard
Founder of Coach U
Stephen Hawking
Theoretical physicist
William Nicholson
British screenwriter
Dacher Keltner
American psychologist and professor
Daisy Fuentes
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
Walter Lippman
American journalist
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition