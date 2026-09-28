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"The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings." — Kakuzō Okakura, on Stay Curious
Stay Curious
The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.
Kakuzō OkakuraJapanese scholar

Sep 28, 2026

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