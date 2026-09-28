“The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.”
Sep 28, 2026
Thomas Leonard
Founder of Coach U
Stephen Hawking
Theoretical physicist
William Nicholson
British screenwriter
Dacher Keltner
American psychologist and professor
Daisy Fuentes
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
Walter Lippman
American journalist
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition
Jack Osbourne
British-American media personality