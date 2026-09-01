“Don't worry about rejections. All you need is one person to say yes.”
Sep 1, 2026
George Addair
American motivational speaker, author and philosopher
Lao Tzu
Ancient Chinese Philosopher
Anne Wojcicki
Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
William Shakespeare
Stephen King
American author
Pablo Picasso
multi-talented Spanish artist
James B. Conant
an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official
Glenn Sanford
Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises