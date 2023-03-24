“Do less to make more” is Amy Porterfield’s mantra, and for good reason: Through her focus on gaining in-depth knowledge on a select few things and marketing that knowledge to others, hers is the name that pops up when it matters. But entrepreneurship hasn’t always come so easily to her.

After leaving her job as Tony Robbins’ content director 14 years ago, she decided to build her own business, a journey which wasn’t without its trials. Following a year of doing social media for small businesses, she decided to launch her first digital course. Unfortunately, she’d set her expectations too high—after removing the few thousand dollars of expenses from her profits, she’d only made $267, less than the cost of her program. However, the fault didn’t lie with her inability to be an entrepreneur, but with how she was managing her audience—or, more accurately, her lack of one.

Eventually, Porterfield’s struggles bore fruit, and her book, Two Weeks Notice, serves as a step-by-step guide to solving and overcoming every one of those roadblocks and challenges Porterfield faced during her own entrepreneurial journey. Having overcome them herself, Porterfield intends to not only make the journey easier for others, but to inspire those who, like her, do not realize what other paths are open to them.

Now, alongside stories about Porterfield’s own journey and those of some of her students, Porterfield and Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada discuss the necessity of creating weekly content and building an email list in order to drive engagement, deciding on and building your lead magnets and how to develop digital courses.

Mentioned:

Amy Porterfield is a marketing strategist helping entrepreneurs build their business online. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author with her new book, Two Weeks Notice. Find her on Instagram @amyporterfield and access bonus content at twoweeksnoticebook.com.

Brilliant Thoughts with Tristan Ahumada is no longer releasing new episodes on the SUCCESS Podcast Network, but you can still listen to the full conversation below.