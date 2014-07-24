In 2013, the Pew Research Center found that 27 percent of adult Internet users had downloaded or listened to podcasts. If you’re a marketing-minded business person, that probably sounds like a lot of potential customers.

If you’ve got something worthwhile to say, it might not be a bad idea to explore podcasting. And it’s not that difficult: A podcast is simply an audio recording stored on the Internet for others to stream and listen to whenever they like—maybe years from now. Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

• A microphone. Specifically, the best microphone you can afford. The quality of your audio is pivotal.

• An editing program. Some good ones—like Audacity for the PC and Mac, and GarageBand for the Mac—are free.

• Valuable content. Chances are you won’t attract a lot of listeners if your entire show is a thinly veiled advertisement for your product or service. But do stick to your area of expertise. People want to know about their interests from authorities.

• A partner—maybe. Unless you’re keeping things really short and sweet, a conversational style is likely to net more listeners.

• Direction in getting yourself published to iTunes. We like the technical points offered on HowToGeek.com.

Regular podcasts about a relevant subject can boost your business by exposing your ideas to new audiences. Have fun with it! Listeners want to be entertained as much as enlightened.

Online video branding is another way to get your business out there. Learn how to use short, inexpensive productions as marketing tools.