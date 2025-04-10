days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Business

New Cinnabon Store Taps Gen Z’s Obsession With ‘Little Treats’ and Instagrammable Dessert

BYAlex Frost
UPDATED: April 9, 2025
PUBLISHED: April 10, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Win the Day Accelerator Course
Cinnabon Swirl

It’s 20, 30, maybe 40 years ago, and you walk through a mall. What do you smell? There’s really only one answer— Cinnabon. That sticky sweet awesomeness was a nostalgic aromatic mainstay in many of our youths, associated with a gooey treat while we strolled the mall with our friends or family. But what happens to Cinnabon without the mall? Capital One Shopping projects that 87% of malls will close in the next 10 years. Eating a Cinnabon at home while scrolling on Amazon doesn’t quite tap into the same nostalgia or stand out as a memorable experience.  

What is Cinnabon outside the mall setting? That’s the problem Cinnabon was tasked to solve. Their answer? The “first-ever, original concept” Cinnabon Swirl store.

GoTo Foods owns seven well-known brands including Cinnabon, but also Auntie Anne’s (another mall favorite), Carvel, McAlister’s Deli and more. On April 8, they announced a “union of two beloved brands,” mashing together original soft-serve ice cream from Carvel with a classic Cinnabon. The result is part ice cream sandwich, part cinnamon roll, and consumers can buy them at the first location opening in May in Hillsboro, Oregon, with more than 30 locations to follow.

Leadership Lab offer

Feeding into the ‘little treat’ culture

On Cinnabon Swirl’s Instagram account, the announcement featuring the colorful and enticing, Insta-worthy treat options simply states—“We didn’t.” The next slide says “We did.” Comments ranged from a meme of a woman fainting, to another who wrote “I NEED IT.” Menu options include the “Bonini”—a cinnamon roll cut in half, stuffed with ice cream and pressed on a panini machine, cinnamon roll sundaes and a variety of other ice cream sandwiches. These product fusions not only revitalize brands like Cinnabon while making them relevant to a new generation, they also bolster multiple brands from the same parent company, giving a range of items the chance to succeed and contribute to the company’s bottom line. 

CEO Jim Holthouser told CNN Tuesday that the concept got a “ringing endorsement” from 80% of the population in early research, and that it’s aimed at Gen Zers with two goals—indulgent treats and Instagramable desserts. He references “little treat culture” in which Gen Zers and others on social media indulge in fun and novel sweet treats as a pick-me-up.

A business model Gen Z can sink their teeth into

It’s a trend other brands are jumping on as well, to ensure they are keeping up with their Gen Z customer base. Chili’s went viral for allowing customers to mix and match three of their favorite appetizers as part of a “triple dipper” combo appetizer. Gen Z loves this shareable bevy of apps so much that the viral social media trend featuring the appetizer is one part of what led to increased in-person dining at the restaurant, which contributed to a 31% increase in sales year-over-year.  In January, Don Julio and Popeyes combined forces as well for a one-day pre-Super Bowl collaboration, featuring tequila-flavored chicken and mocktails.

During the pitching phase of Cinnabon Swirl, Holthouser told CNN the concept was an “instant hit,” and owners and investors jumped on board quickly to add those 30 future locations as part of their franchise model. “We really had no problem signing people up,” Holthouser told CNN, noting it was “a little unusual.” The cities next in line for these brick-and-mortar stores include Pasadena, California; Kennesaw, Georgia; and Peoria, Arizona. The original Hillsboro location in Oregon will feature two limited-edition soft-serve flavors each month as well.

Food brands would be smart to have their eye on how well these concepts, and other similar strategies, fare with the next generation of foodies—so they too can get a piece of the pie.

Photo from gotofoods.com

Alexandra Frost is a Cincinnati-based freelance journalist and content strategist, focusing on health and wellness, parenting, education, business, environment, and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the Atlantic, the Washington Post, and many other publications. She spends her “free” time with her five kids under age 10, and coaching others on the ins and outs of media and content marketing.

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe