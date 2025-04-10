New Cinnabon Store Taps Gen Z’s Obsession With ‘Little Treats’ and Instagrammable Dessert

It’s 20, 30, maybe 40 years ago, and you walk through a mall. What do you smell? There’s really only one answer— Cinnabon. That sticky sweet awesomeness was a nostalgic aromatic mainstay in many of our youths, associated with a gooey treat while we strolled the mall with our friends or family. But what happens to Cinnabon without the mall? Capital One Shopping projects that 87% of malls will close in the next 10 years. Eating a Cinnabon at home while scrolling on Amazon doesn’t quite tap into the same nostalgia or stand out as a memorable experience.

What is Cinnabon outside the mall setting? That’s the problem Cinnabon was tasked to solve. Their answer? The “first-ever, original concept” Cinnabon Swirl store.

GoTo Foods owns seven well-known brands including Cinnabon, but also Auntie Anne’s (another mall favorite), Carvel, McAlister’s Deli and more. On April 8, they announced a “union of two beloved brands,” mashing together original soft-serve ice cream from Carvel with a classic Cinnabon. The result is part ice cream sandwich, part cinnamon roll, and consumers can buy them at the first location opening in May in Hillsboro, Oregon, with more than 30 locations to follow.

Feeding into the ‘little treat’ culture

On Cinnabon Swirl’s Instagram account, the announcement featuring the colorful and enticing, Insta-worthy treat options simply states—“We didn’t.” The next slide says “We did.” Comments ranged from a meme of a woman fainting, to another who wrote “I NEED IT.” Menu options include the “Bonini”—a cinnamon roll cut in half, stuffed with ice cream and pressed on a panini machine, cinnamon roll sundaes and a variety of other ice cream sandwiches. These product fusions not only revitalize brands like Cinnabon while making them relevant to a new generation, they also bolster multiple brands from the same parent company, giving a range of items the chance to succeed and contribute to the company’s bottom line.

CEO Jim Holthouser told CNN Tuesday that the concept got a “ringing endorsement” from 80% of the population in early research, and that it’s aimed at Gen Zers with two goals—indulgent treats and Instagramable desserts. He references “little treat culture” in which Gen Zers and others on social media indulge in fun and novel sweet treats as a pick-me-up.

A business model Gen Z can sink their teeth into

It’s a trend other brands are jumping on as well, to ensure they are keeping up with their Gen Z customer base. Chili’s went viral for allowing customers to mix and match three of their favorite appetizers as part of a “triple dipper” combo appetizer. Gen Z loves this shareable bevy of apps so much that the viral social media trend featuring the appetizer is one part of what led to increased in-person dining at the restaurant, which contributed to a 31% increase in sales year-over-year. In January, Don Julio and Popeyes combined forces as well for a one-day pre-Super Bowl collaboration, featuring tequila-flavored chicken and mocktails.

During the pitching phase of Cinnabon Swirl, Holthouser told CNN the concept was an “instant hit,” and owners and investors jumped on board quickly to add those 30 future locations as part of their franchise model. “We really had no problem signing people up,” Holthouser told CNN, noting it was “a little unusual.” The cities next in line for these brick-and-mortar stores include Pasadena, California; Kennesaw, Georgia; and Peoria, Arizona. The original Hillsboro location in Oregon will feature two limited-edition soft-serve flavors each month as well.

Food brands would be smart to have their eye on how well these concepts, and other similar strategies, fare with the next generation of foodies—so they too can get a piece of the pie.

Photo from gotofoods.com