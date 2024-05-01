The 50 Best Franchises to Own and Expand Your Portfolio

Starting a business can be intimidating, but opening a franchise can make the process a little easier for would-be entrepreneurs. These tried-and-true business opportunities come with more support and greater brand recognition, as well as economies of scale. If you’re hoping to start a business this year, these are some of the best franchises to own.

Automotive Franchise

Photo courtesy of AAMCO

AAMCO

Initial investment: $234,800 to $353,200

Number of global locations: Around 600

Education Franchises

Challenge Island

Initial investment: $39,675 to $68,925

Number of global locations: Nearly 150

Code Wiz

Initial investment: $150,000 to $237,400

Number of global locations: Over 20

The Goddard School®

Initial investment: $879,950 to $1,229,950

Number of global locations: Over 600

Kumon

Initial investment: $67,248 to $145,640

Number of global locations: More than 23,000

Photo courtesy of Tierra Encantada

Mathnasium

Initial investment: $112,860 to $149,155

Number of global locations: Over 1,100

Tierra Encantada

Initial investment: $1,032,525 to $2,619,530

Number of global locations: Over 10

Food Franchises

Auntie Anne’s®

Initial investment: $199,475 – $385,100

Number of global locations: Around 1,300

Baskin-Robbins™

Initial investment: $90,000 to $625,000

Number of global locations: Over 7,800

BIGGBY® COFFEE

Initial investment: $246,305 to $564,626

Number of global locations: Over 350

Blaze Pizza®

Initial investment: $565,000 to $1,100,000

Number of global locations: Over 340

Photo courtesy of Bonchon

Bonchon

Initial investment: $190,924 – $1,158,501

Number of global locations: Over 430

Checkers® & Rally’s

Initial investment: $751,117 to $2,125,751

Number of global locations: Over 800

Denny’s

Initial investment: $1,428,424.75 to $2,326,574.75

Number of global locations: Over 1,500

Gong cha

Initial investment: $177,430 to $335,400

Number of global locations: Over 2,000

Jersey Mike’s®

Initial investment: $209,449 – $1,347,580

Number of global locations: Over 2,400

L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE®

Initial investment: $151,700 to $613,000

Number of global locations: Over 200

Photo courtesy of Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza

Initial investment: $293,515 – $619,710

Number of global locations: Over 1,200

Moe’s Southwest Grill®

Initial investment: $566,300 – $1,585,610

Number of global locations: Over 700

Nothing Bundt Cakes®

Initial investment: $483,600 to $699,700

Number of global locations: Over 500

Pizza Hut

Initial investment: $367,000 to $2,063,500

Number of global locations: Over 19,000

Scooter’s Coffee®

Initial investment: $794,000 to $1,341,500

Number of global locations: Over 800

Smoothie King®

Initial investment: $311,601 to $1,379,150

Number of global locations: Around 1,400

Subway®

Initial investment: $229,050 to $522,300

Number of global locations: Approximately 36,000

Photo courtesy of WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill

Initial investment: $341,000 to $577,000

Number of global locations: Nearly 200

Wingstop

Initial investment: $315,310 to $948,080

Number of global locations: Over 2,000

Wing Zone

Initial investment: $420,800 to $751,000

Number of global locations: Over 80

Ziggi’s Coffee

Initial investment: $467,000 to $2,000,000

Number of global locations: 85

Fitness Franchises

Ace Pickleball Club

Initial investment: $910,455 to $1,281,290

Number of global locations: 8

CycleBar

Initial investment: $337,720 – $511,455

Number of global locations: Over 250

Graphics Franchise

Photo courtesy of FASTSIGNS

FASTSIGNS®

Initial investment: $234,317 to $322,489

Number of global locations: Over 750

Health and Wellness Franchises

The Joint® Chiropractic

Initial investment: $215,297 to $478,997

Number of global locations: Over 900

Spavia

Initial investment: $292,465 – $636,905

Number of global locations: Over 50

Home Services Franchises

360clean®

Initial investment: $22,000 – $36,500

Number of global locations: Over 70

America’s Swimming Pool Co.

Initial investment: $84,395 to $207,368

Number of global locations: Over 100

Budget Blinds®

Initial investment: $84,500 to $140,500

Number of global locations: Over 1,000

Chem-Dry®

Initial investment: $72,145 to $253,869

Number of global locations: 3,500

Photo courtesy of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving®

Initial investment: $158,700 to $288,500

Number of global locations: Over 200

Pillar to Post Home Inspection

Initial investment: $101,740 to $132,490

Number of global locations: Over 550

Rainbow Restoration®

Initial investment: $169,336 to $325,900

Number of global locations: Over 400

U.S. Lawns®

Initial investment: $20,000 to $185,000

Number of global locations: Over 250

Industrial Franchise

PIRTEK USA

Initial investment: $216,400-$619,300

Number of global locations: Over 500

Personal Care Businesses

Photo courtesy of Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar

Initial investment: $309,031 to $379,502

Number of global locations: Over 140

Great Clips®

Initial investment: $182,950 – $414,400

Number of global locations: Over 4,400

Senior Care Services

Oasis Senior Advisors®

Initial investment: $61,390 – $96,490

Number of global locations: Over 100

Visiting Angels®

Initial investment: $125,460 to $171,150

Number of global locations: Over 800

Shipping Franchise

The UPS Store

Initial investment: $87,461 to $476,993

Number of global locations: Over 5,500

Sporting Goods Franchise

Play It Again Sports®

Initial investment: $300,000 to $410,000

Number of global locations: Around 300

IT Support Franchise

Photo courtesy of NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo®

Initial investment: $146,200 – $217,050

Number of global locations: Over 40

Pet Care Franchise

Fetch! Pet Care®

Initial investment: $74,967 to $80,667

Number of global locations: Over 115

Please note that all information was accurate at the time of publication. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of Auntie Annie’s.