The 50 Best Franchises to Own and Expand Your Portfolio

Starting a business can be intimidating, but opening a franchise can make the process a little easier for would-be entrepreneurs. These tried-and-true business opportunities come with more support and greater brand recognition, as well as economies of scale. If you’re hoping to start a business this year, these are some of the best franchises to own.
Automotive Franchise
AAMCO
Initial investment: $234,800 to $353,200
Number of global locations: Around 600
Education Franchises
Challenge Island
Initial investment: $39,675 to $68,925
Number of global locations: Nearly 150
Code Wiz
Initial investment: $150,000 to $237,400
Number of global locations: Over 20
The Goddard School®
Initial investment: $879,950 to $1,229,950
Number of global locations: Over 600
Kumon
Initial investment: $67,248 to $145,640
Number of global locations: More than 23,000
Mathnasium
Initial investment: $112,860 to $149,155
Number of global locations: Over 1,100
Tierra Encantada
Initial investment: $1,032,525 to $2,619,530
Number of global locations: Over 10
Food Franchises
Auntie Anne’s®
Initial investment: $199,475 – $385,100
Number of global locations: Around 1,300
Baskin-Robbins™
Initial investment: $90,000 to $625,000
Number of global locations: Over 7,800
BIGGBY® COFFEE
Initial investment: $246,305 to $564,626
Number of global locations: Over 350
Blaze Pizza®
Initial investment: $565,000 to $1,100,000
Number of global locations: Over 340
Bonchon
Initial investment: $190,924 – $1,158,501
Number of global locations: Over 430
Checkers® & Rally’s
Initial investment: $751,117 to $2,125,751
Number of global locations: Over 800
Denny’s
Initial investment: $1,428,424.75 to $2,326,574.75
Number of global locations: Over 1,500
Gong cha
Initial investment: $177,430 to $335,400
Number of global locations: Over 2,000
Jersey Mike’s®
Initial investment: $209,449 – $1,347,580
Number of global locations: Over 2,400
L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE®
Initial investment: $151,700 to $613,000
Number of global locations: Over 200
Marco’s Pizza
Initial investment: $293,515 – $619,710
Number of global locations: Over 1,200
Moe’s Southwest Grill®
Initial investment: $566,300 – $1,585,610
Number of global locations: Over 700
Nothing Bundt Cakes®
Initial investment: $483,600 to $699,700
Number of global locations: Over 500
Pizza Hut
Initial investment: $367,000 to $2,063,500
Number of global locations: Over 19,000
Scooter’s Coffee®
Initial investment: $794,000 to $1,341,500
Number of global locations: Over 800
Smoothie King®
Initial investment: $311,601 to $1,379,150
Number of global locations: Around 1,400
Subway®
Initial investment: $229,050 to $522,300
Number of global locations: Approximately 36,000
WaBa Grill
Initial investment: $341,000 to $577,000
Number of global locations: Nearly 200
Wingstop
Initial investment: $315,310 to $948,080
Number of global locations: Over 2,000
Wing Zone
Initial investment: $420,800 to $751,000
Number of global locations: Over 80
Ziggi’s Coffee
Initial investment: $467,000 to $2,000,000
Number of global locations: 85
Fitness Franchises
Ace Pickleball Club
Initial investment: $910,455 to $1,281,290
Number of global locations: 8
CycleBar
Initial investment: $337,720 – $511,455
Number of global locations: Over 250
Graphics Franchise
FASTSIGNS®
Initial investment: $234,317 to $322,489
Number of global locations: Over 750
Health and Wellness Franchises
The Joint® Chiropractic
Initial investment: $215,297 to $478,997
Number of global locations: Over 900
Spavia
Initial investment: $292,465 – $636,905
Number of global locations: Over 50
Home Services Franchises
360clean®
Initial investment: $22,000 – $36,500
Number of global locations: Over 70
America’s Swimming Pool Co.
Initial investment: $84,395 to $207,368
Number of global locations: Over 100
Budget Blinds®
Initial investment: $84,500 to $140,500
Number of global locations: Over 1,000
Chem-Dry®
Initial investment: $72,145 to $253,869
Number of global locations: 3,500
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving®
Initial investment: $158,700 to $288,500
Number of global locations: Over 200
Pillar to Post Home Inspection
Initial investment: $101,740 to $132,490
Number of global locations: Over 550
Rainbow Restoration®
Initial investment: $169,336 to $325,900
Number of global locations: Over 400
U.S. Lawns®
Initial investment: $20,000 to $185,000
Number of global locations: Over 250
Industrial Franchise
PIRTEK USA
Initial investment: $216,400-$619,300
Number of global locations: Over 500
Personal Care Businesses
Blo Blow Dry Bar
Initial investment: $309,031 to $379,502
Number of global locations: Over 140
Great Clips®
Initial investment: $182,950 – $414,400
Number of global locations: Over 4,400
Senior Care Services
Oasis Senior Advisors®
Initial investment: $61,390 – $96,490
Number of global locations: Over 100
Visiting Angels®
Initial investment: $125,460 to $171,150
Number of global locations: Over 800
Shipping Franchise
The UPS Store
Initial investment: $87,461 to $476,993
Number of global locations: Over 5,500
Sporting Goods Franchise
Play It Again Sports®
Initial investment: $300,000 to $410,000
Number of global locations: Around 300
IT Support Franchise
NerdsToGo®
Initial investment: $146,200 – $217,050
Number of global locations: Over 40
Pet Care Franchise
Fetch! Pet Care®
Initial investment: $74,967 to $80,667
Number of global locations: Over 115
Please note that all information was accurate at the time of publication. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of Auntie Annie’s.