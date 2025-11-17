At the heart of Lumis Skincare is Christal Sundstrom, who built the brand on a foundation of more than 15 years of experience in the industry. Sundstrom, whose journey to specializing in this field has been anything but conventional, sees Lumis as more than just a skincare line. To her, it’s a labor of love—powered by science and passion.

The founder says her path to entering the world of skincare started with an unexpected pivot that ended up transforming her life. After initially working in the corporate world, Sundstrom made the decision to stay home after the birth of her child. It was during this period of self-reflection that she eventually became inspired to open a spa.

The Lumis philosophy: Science meets passion

Sundstrom believes skincare should be both effective and empowering—and this philosophy is what guides Lumis and every product that she develops. The founder describes these products as the result of her experience and careful attention to customer needs over the years. For example, Lumis formulations include peptides, which are scientifically recognized for their role in stimulating collagen production, helping to maintain skin elasticity and firmness, according to Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.

Pointing out scientific research indicating that collagen levels begin to decrease around the mid-20s, Sundstrom stresses the importance of boosting collagen production and starting preventative skincare routines early. Lumis encourages being proactive, promoting skin health long before the signs of aging appear.

According to Sundstrom, skincare can often feel impersonal, so what makes Lumis stand out is her hands-on approach. The founder is deeply involved with every stage of the development process to ensure that each product is scientifically grounded, personally crafted and meets her standards of quality. The brand offers skincare products that Sundstrom says are carefully formulated with ingredients that support skin health, such as antioxidants, which help combat the natural decline in collagen production.

The future of Lumis

Driven by her insatiable curiosity and desire to break new ground in skincare, Sundstrom refuses to sit still. Her vision for Lumis is constantly evolving because for her, innovation is not a buzzword but a way of life. The founder says she’s always on the lookout for the next frontier, dreaming up skincare solutions that set trends instead of just following them.

Her latest ambition? To craft products that speak directly to the unique needs of men and teenagers—audiences often left in the shadows of the skincare industry, she says. Sundstrom aims to provide tailored solutions that address the specific challenges faced by these demographics, while still being grounded in the same scientific rigor and personal passion that define Lumis.

The founder sees her company as more than just a business venture, but rather a reflection of her life’s journey, values and passion for helping others. As Lumis continues to grow, she wants it to embody authenticity, innovation and care for the people it serves and empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty with confidence and pride.