For over 25 years, Carri Degenhardt Burke thrived in the high-pressure world of Wall Street as a top recruiting leader working with Morgan Stanley and UBS. But after decades of helping others build their careers, Burke began to feel unfulfilled by the corporate grind. The stress, the hours and the lack of creative expression began to take a toll. Then came an unexpected twist: During a wellness retreat, she attended a spontaneous fluid art class that changed everything. For the first time in years, she felt a spark—something that lit her up from the inside out. It was messy, beautiful and freeing. That moment was the seed of a vision that would become her next chapter.

Inspired by that transformative experience and driven by a lifelong appreciation for art, Burke decided to walk away from the boardroom to pursue a new path. She found herself captivated by fluid art’s mesmerizing flows and unpredictable formations, sparking a creative fire. While it may appear spontaneous, this form of painting requires careful planning and experimentation with different mediums and techniques. It’s a fascinating interplay of science and creativity that fuels the artistic process.

From inspiration to action

Now, her passion takes form in City Swipes, an art studio where she offers one-on-one and group classes in an inviting and judgment-free space. Gone are the “snobby” and “stressful” environments of traditional art classes. Burke’s vision is clear: to create an inclusive space where individuals of all ages and backgrounds can experiment, have fun and unleash their inner artist. For those captivated by mesmerizing pour painting videos online, City Swipes offers a chance to bring those creations to life, without the mess at home.

But there’s more to Burke’s work than just art. “This type of painting transcends age, race and background,” she explains, emphasizing the inclusive nature of her studio. “We have families creating art together, painting on a spinning bicycle, and even adults looking for a creative alternative to the usual pub scene.”

Providing space for creativity in business

Beyond individual creativity, City Swipes’ Dirty Pour Studio also offers unique team-building experiences for businesses. Drawing from her extensive experience building teams on Wall Street, Burke curates in-studio and in-office workshops that improve communication, collaboration and creative thinking while having fun.

Expanding City Swipes’ reach in the future

Her business reach is vast, with a growing clientele eager to experience the therapeutic and interactive nature of fluid art. Looking ahead, Burke is expanding her studio and boutique to the upscale town Pittsford, outside of Rochester, New York, by the second or third quarter of 2025. This move will bring her unique artistic approach to a broader audience, solidifying her presence in the art and entrepreneurial space.

In addition to in-person workshops, City Swipes is expanding into virtual masterclasses and fostering a thriving YouTube community, ensuring that anyone, anywhere, can experience the joy of fluid art.

Photo courtesy of Carri Burke.