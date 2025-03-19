days
The Last Word: Building a Better Business

BYAmy Somerville
UPDATED: March 7, 2025
PUBLISHED: March 19, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Win the Day Accelerator Course
Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises

To me, sustainability means building successful organizations that deliver long-term results while creating positive change. It means leadership that balances environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sound governance (ESG).

Most people may not realize that SUCCESS® Enterprises is a 100% virtual company. Without physical offices and daily commutes, we significantly decrease our environmental impact. The virtual model has also strengthened our business by building a more diverse, global team and creating an inclusive workplace culture that accommodates different work styles and schedules.

Recently, SUCCESS® launched the digital platform, SUCCESS+™, which serves entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide while maintaining minimal environmental impact. Not only has this digital transformation reduced overall paper consumption, but it has also increased our global market reach and community engagement.

Whether you are a solopreneur, entrepreneur, manager or corporate leader, thinking sustainably will drive operational efficiency, strengthen stakeholder relationships, attract top talent, reduce costs and position your business for long-term growth.

You might consider opting for sustainable practices in the following areas:

Business operations:

  • Streamlining systems to save time and resources
  • Reducing physical resources and minimizing waste

Team development:

  • Offering virtual work to expand your talent pools
  • Creating inclusive cultures that attract diverse talent

Growth strategy:

  • Increasing market access through digital platforms
  • Future-proofing your operations with sustainable practices

The path to sustainability is an ongoing commitment to improvement. At SUCCESS®, we’ve seen firsthand how sustainable practices create resilient businesses that thrive in changing markets. Every step toward sustainability, no matter how small, contributes to both business success and global impact.

This article originally appeared in the March 2025 issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by ©Mike D’Avello.

Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises

