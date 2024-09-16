Boost Your Well-Being By Taking Creativity Breaks Throughout Your Day

As each day fills up with tasks, meetings and endless to-do lists, it’s all too easy to slip into overwhelm and stress. In the rush to get everything accomplished, it can be difficult to remember to add breaks to your day. However, taking a creative break can not only enhance your productivity, it can also boost your overall wellness. In fact, making time for your favorite creative outlet might be the best type of break you can take for your mental health.

Carving out time to get creative could be just as good for your mental health as other forms of relaxation, helping you to reset. A new study found that doing arts and crafts doesn’t just reduce stress—it also gives a big boost to your well-being by providing a meaningful outlet for your expression, along with a sense of accomplishment.

Examples of creative activities

Incorporating creative activities into your daily routine doesn’t have to be time consuming or complicated. Even small doses of creativity can have a big impact on your well-being.

Try setting aside just 10-15 minutes a day for an activity you enjoy, whether it’s doodling, knitting or even coloring in a mindfulness coloring book. Here are a few examples of creative activities you can easily add to your day:

Doodle or sketch during a break or while on a call

during a break or while on a call Knit or crochet while watching TV or listening to a podcast

while watching TV or listening to a podcast Color in a mindfulness coloring book for 10-15 minutes to relax and refocus

for 10-15 minutes to relax and refocus Try journaling as a way to express your thoughts and vent your frustrations

as a way to express your thoughts and vent your frustrations Take quick photos of things that inspire you throughout your day

of things that inspire you throughout your day Make DIY crafts or work on a small art project over lunch

or work on a small art project over lunch Cook or bake something new, experimenting with recipes as your creative outlet

something new, experimenting with recipes as your creative outlet Paint or use watercolors for a few minutes each morning or evening

for a few minutes each morning or evening Play with clay or sculpting materials to get hands-on with creativity

to get hands-on with creativity Try simple calligraphy or hand lettering for a calm, focused activity

The small pockets of time you dedicate to your creative side can help you destress, refocus and create a mental reset, which is especially helpful on busy days. Think of it as a way to recharge your mind, much like you would charge your phone.

Seamlessly weave time for creativity into your schedule

The key is to blend creativity into your existing schedule. If you’re in between meetings or have a break, consider using those 15 minutes to do a craft, rather than check your inbox.

If you don’t see yourself as naturally artistic or creative, there are still ways for you to tap into your creative side. First, try shifting your mindset to be more open about your creative potential. Make a list of what interests you, and don’t be afraid to try something new. Maybe you’ll want to connect with people who are engaged in the creative activities that interest you by signing up for a class. If all else fails, think back to the creative things you enjoyed as a child, and simply give them another try.

By making creativity a part of your daily routine, you’ll find it easier to manage stress and improve your overall mental health, leading to a more balanced, fulfilling life.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com