3 Key Elements Creative Freelancers Should Consider to Succeed in a Rapidly Evolving Industry

A little over a year ago, a pivotal moment took place for writers, freelancers and entrepreneurs in the creative world. After five long months of intense negotiations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) secured significant changes and rights that ripple far beyond Hollywood. We’re looking back at the lessons learned from the writers’ strike, because they are still so essential and relevant to freelancers today who are navigating a constantly evolving industry landscape.

Before the WGA strike, creative entrepreneurs were fighting for higher compensation and residuals, protections against the growing use of artificial intelligence, and better job security, as well as a sustainable work environment.

The good news? After 148 days of striking, change was made. One of the most critical victories was the increase in minimum pay rates and the restructuring of residual payments. The updated WGA Minimum Basic Agreement contract also states that AI-generated content cannot replace the contributions of human writers. And finally, the WGA secured minimum staffing requirements in writing rooms, providing writers with greater job security and helping to prevent burnout.

How the success of the WGA strike affects all freelancers

The resolution of the WGA strike and the subsequent contract negotiations have set a precedent for freelancers across creative fields. Freelancers and entrepreneurs can learn a great deal from the strike that will help them stand up for their rights and secure fair contracts.

By embracing these lessons, freelancers can ensure their work is appreciated and well compensated. Read on for some practical tips that can help you as you build a thriving freelance career with confidence and a strong sense of advocacy for yourself and your work.

1. Empowerment in negotiations

It’s time to feel confident in discussing your contracts. The WGA’s success in advocating for fair pay and protections against AI is a powerful reminder to stand up for what you deserve. Whether writing, editing or producing content, you can learn to assert your worth and seek fair compensation. When it comes to contract talks with clients, don’t hesitate to highlight your experience and make sure you’re getting what you’re worth. Remember, your skills and creativity deserve recognition.

2. Protection from AI

As AI tools become more prevalent, it is crucial to stand firm and advocate for protections against technological encroachments. The WGA’s contract now includes solid safeguards against AI taking over writers’ roles—something freelancers should consider adding to their own contracts.

By explicitly stating how AI can and cannot be used in relation to your work, you create clarity around your contributions and set boundaries that protect your creative process. This kind of transparency not only helps you maintain the integrity of your work but also reassures clients that you’re committed to delivering unique, human-centered content.

3. The power of community support

One of the biggest takeaways from the WGA strike is the importance of community for freelancers. Just like the writers banded together to fight for their rights, you can build connections with fellow creatives and industry professionals to ride out the ups and downs of freelance life.

By fostering these relationships, you open the door to sharing resources, advice and strategies that can make a real difference in your work. Having a supportive community not only provides you with valuable insights but also boosts your confidence, reminding you that you’re not alone. So, don’t hesitate to reach out, collaborate and lean on fellow freelancers.

Utilize this helpful blueprint to build a better future as a freelancer

As you chart your freelance path, remember that empowerment in contract talks, clarity around the use of AI and the strength of community support are not just takeaways from the strike; they are essential tools for success. By embracing these principles, you can help foster a more equitable and fulfilling creative work life. Together, freelancers can carry these lessons forward, ensuring that their contributions are celebrated and compensated in every project they take on.

Photo by Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock.com