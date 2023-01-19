Bet On Yourself with Ann Hiatt

Ann Hiatt was only 20 years old when she thought she had killed Jeff Bezos. It was her first job after graduating and she was working with him directly during the foundational years of Amazon. She hired a helicopter, which had later crashed with Bezos inside, leading Hiatt to think he was dead for five hours.

Hiatt describes working for Bezos and Google’s Eric Schmidt as relentless. Growing up in Seattle during the original dot-com boom, she moved to Silicon Valley to work with the superheroes of tech. She had to level up proactively and learn to develop the attitude of learn-it-all versus know-it-all.

This week, Hiatt talks with On Your Terms host Erin King about career empowerment, her history in corporate environments and her new work as an entrepreneur. Consistently reinventing yourself was a requirement in many of her roles, and she discusses releasing perfectionist tendencies and reframing imposter syndrome. Hiatt and King also discuss writing a mission statement as an entrepreneur and discovering how to align your passions to find your sense of purpose.

Learn more about Ann Hiatt at annhiatt.co, her book is called Bet on Yourself.

