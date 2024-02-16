5 Best Apps to Create a Digital Vision Board

When you think of a vision board, you might automatically think of an analog vision board that you can pin up on a wall. But digital vision boards are a great option and can be just as effective! Creating a vision board online through an app brings you all the key benefits of making a vision board, including helping you to visualize the goals that are most important to you, with an extra touch of ease and convenience.

Using a vision board app on your phone or computer to create your vision board ensures that you’ll always have it on hand, even when you’re not at home.

Features to look for in vision board apps

When it comes to choosing the best vision board app for your needs, there are a few features to keep in mind when you’re looking.

: Some vision board apps are free to use, while others may cost a one-time or annual fee. Ease of use: Many vision board apps make it easy to upload your own images and even use pre-existing templates.

The importance of these features will vary person to person, but they’re a good baseline of what to consider when picking the best vision board app for yourself!

5 best vision board apps

We analyzed platforms based on cost, availability, what each app is best for and other individual features like ease of use, engaging community or ability to upload your own photos.

1. Canva

Cost: Free, with a pro mode that provides access to premium content

Free, with a pro mode that provides access to premium content Available on: Apple App store, Google Play store and online (via web browser and Microsoft Store)

Apple App store, Google Play store and online (via web browser and Microsoft Store) Best for: Both people who are experienced and inexperienced with graphic design applications

Both people who are experienced and inexperienced with graphic design applications Consider something else if: You get slightly overwhelmed by a large selection of templates, images and photos.

Canva is a well-known online design tool that has exploded in popularity since its launch in 2013. And while not strictly dedicated to creating online vision boards, Canva offers users a great deal of tools and features to create their vision boards—from hundreds of free templates to an image and design library with thousands of options to choose from.

Canva’s app and desktop version are extremely user friendly. You can easily search for just about any type of image or design element you can think of and adjust things like colors, fonts and even image frames within a vision board.

2. Visuapp

Cost: Free, with a paid version for premium features

Free, with a paid version for premium features Available on: Apple App store, Google Play store

Apple App store, Google Play store Best for: Someone who wants a traditional, somewhat bare bones vision board app experience

Someone who wants a traditional, somewhat bare bones vision board app experience Consider something else if: You want a more robust experience.

Visuapp strips away the bells and whistles to provide users a simpler online vision board app. Users can create their vision boards by uploading images from their phone, taking photos or by searching online. You can also add text and music to your vision board and set reminders to help you set aside goal visualization or meditation time.

For premium users, Visuapp also offers a Feng-Shui board, which helps you to categorize your dreams and goals.

3. Shuffles by Pinterest

Cost: Free

Free Available on: Apple App store, Google Play store

Apple App store, Google Play store Best for: Collage, aesthetic and straight-up vibe lovers

Collage, aesthetic and straight-up vibe lovers Consider something else if: You are looking for a more traditional vision board making experience.

Shuffles by Pinterest is a relatively user-friendly collage maker that allows users to simply search through Pinterest’s already existing pool of inspiring photos, graphics and words. You can upload your own images or pull things from your own Pinterest boards to use on your virtual vision board. In true collage fashion, visual elements can be flipped, turned and placed however you like them–even giving you the option to play around with layer placement.

There’s also a community aspect to Shuffles. Users can share their vision boards within the app and directly to a Pinterest board, browse other collages shared by users and even remix individual elements or entire collages that have been shared.

4. Vision Board & Quote Maker

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases

Free, with in-app purchases Available on: Apple App store

Apple App store Best for: Quote lovers

Quote lovers Consider something else if: You want more potential for vision board layouts.

Vision Board & Quote Maker is a streamlined vision board app that focuses on helping you create an aesthetic vision board that’s perfect to save and use as a phone background. This app allows you to pick from a few different shapes for your vision board, from iPhone screen shape to square, and includes a template that easily places your images side by side.

And while there’s no built-in library of images and visual elements to use, Vision Board & Quote Maker does include a unique section where you can use pre-made templates to put together affirmations.

5. Milanote

Cost: Free with certain restrictions, with two paid versions available

Free with certain restrictions, with two paid versions available Available on: Apple App store, Google Play store and on computer for Windows and Mac

Apple App store, Google Play store and on computer for Windows and Mac Best for: People who constantly clip and screenshot images across the web

People who constantly clip and screenshot images across the web Consider something else if: You want a strictly vision board making experience.

Milanote is a much more robust experience than some of the other vision board apps we’ve looked at so far. Described as the “notes app for creatives,” Milanote allows you to write notes, sketch out ideas and easily save online text, links and images. You can build out a vision board for your carefully set goals by dragging and dropping images, words, ideas and other inspiration into a pre-existing template or a custom layout.

Milanote also allows you to add unique items into your digital vision boards including videos, PDFs and GIFs. And with this app being available on both computer and your phone, you can easily access and edit your vision board whenever you like!