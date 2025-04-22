20 Best Freelance Job Websites to Boost Your Career

According to an Upwork survey, there were about 64 million Americans freelancing in 2023. Another survey claims that this figure is expected to hit 86.5 million by 2027. With that in mind, 2025 seems like the perfect time to become a freelancer.

However, despite all the good things freelancing promises—freedom, convenience, flexibility and uncapped growth potential—it is tough, especially when starting out. The challenge begins with finding quality freelance jobs.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced freelancer, online freelance platforms are among the best resources and tools to land freelance gigs. They can help you find work and also handle other aspects like communication, contracts and payments. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of 20 of the best freelance job websites for finding freelance work online.

How to Find Freelance Jobs

Before we get to our list of the best freelance job websites, here are some tips to identify reputable sources for freelance gigs:

1. Find Out What Others Are Saying.

Learn about other freelancers’ experiences on the website. Reddit is a goldmine for such reviews, but you can also go to Trustpilot and Glassdoor. These first-hand experiences will tell you about the internal aspects of the platform, such as average rates, client quality, customer support, competition, issues and more.

2. Understand the Platform’s Working Model.

Before signing up on a freelance marketplace, make sure you understand and agree with the platform’s working model. For example:

Can you create a free account?

How can you apply to new projects?

Are there any limits on the number of bids/proposals you can send?

If there is a paid version, are its benefits worth its price?

3. Check the Payment Terms and Charges.

Most importantly, check how the payment and charges work, especially:

Payment processing time (24 hours, seven days, 30 days, etc.)

Supported payment methods (PayPal, Payoneer, direct deposits, etc.)

Platform fees or commissions on your earnings

Learning these things beforehand will help you zero in on the platforms that align with your preferences, thus, minimizing potential hassles.

The Best Websites for Finding Freelance Jobs

Without further ado, here are 20 best websites for finding freelance jobs online:

As one of the largest global freelance job websites, Fiverr is a top choice for finding freelance work. Once you sign up, you can set up your seller profile and create gigs (service pages) detailing your services and charges. Clients can then find your gigs and place orders.

The range of services on Fiverr is huge, but so is the number of freelancers. While the account setup and gig creation processes are fairly simple, getting your first order as a new freelancer can be really tough since competition is cutthroat.

Best For:

Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Digital Marketers, SEO Writers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Charges 20% commission on all earnings

Upwork is another leading global platform connecting freelancers with clients. You can join as a freelancer, create a profile that lists your services and hourly rates and start searching for job opportunities. Then, apply for jobs by sending a proposal with your rates and a cover letter.

The huge number of diverse opportunities allows for great potential for growth no matter what services you offer. Like Fiverr, though, Upwork is also crowded with a lot of freelancers, making it difficult to stand out as a beginner.

Best For:

Developers, Marketers, Graphic Designers, Writers, Translators, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to Join

Charges 10% commission on all earnings

YunoJuno is a UK-based freelance marketplace that connects employers with freelancers across industries. Unlike many other freelancing platforms, this platform is for freelancers with relevant experience.

While YunoJuno is free for freelancers, signup involves a screening process to verify your experience and references. So make sure to include relevant portfolio links and a well-summarized description of your skills and experience. Once approved, you can start finding work by applying to briefs or accepting requests from prospects.

Best For:

Designers, Marketers, Writers, Copywriters, Developers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join, subject to approval

Zero charges on freelance earnings

Freelancer.com boasts millions of freelancers and clients worldwide, making itself another top portal for finding freelance work. Once you sign up and create a profile, you can add your skills, portfolio and other information to start applying to gigs.

With a free account, you get only six free monthly bids for applying to projects. However, you can also land projects by participating in contests. Contests are often a better way to land projects as a new freelancer on Freelancer.com, especially if you are a graphic designer, as they allow you to directly showcase your creative skills to prospective clients.

Best For:

Graphic Designers, Web Developers, Marketers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Membership plans start at $4.99/month for greater bid limits and other benefits

Charges 10% for hourly projects

Charges 10% or $5 (whichever is greater) for fixed-price projects and contest prizes

True to its name, PeoplePerHour is based on the hourly working model. Creating an account on PPH involves submitting an application with your information and waiting until you are approved (within seven days). Post approval, you can set up a profile and offers and start applying to gigs.

PeoplePerHour has an initial three-month qualifying period for new freelancers. To continue working, you must complete at least two projects or earn about £100 with a minimum 4-star average rating during this period.

Best For:

Writers, Translators, Marketers, Video Editors, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Charges depend on your lifetime billing amount per client: 20% if the amount is less than £250 7.5% if the amount is £250-5000 3.5% if the amount is over £5000



Toptal offers a unique way of connecting experienced freelancers with global clients. The platform prefers freelancers with two to three years of experience. The application involves a rigorous five-step screening process that includes an in-depth skill review, interview and test tasks before you can start working with real clients.

The platform isn’t meant for beginners. However, if you are an experienced freelancer, Toptal is a much better place to secure high-paying gigs without too much competition.

Best For:

Developers, Designers, Marketers, Project Managers, Finance Experts, etc.

Fees And Charges:

Free to join, but approval is subject to passing the screening process

Zero charges on earnings

Guru is yet another popular platform connecting freelancers and employers. You can easily sign up as a freelancer, build a profile, and add your portfolio and other details. Once that’s done, you can start finding work by browsing through job postings and sending quotes to prospects.

Guru limits the number of bids to 10 per month for free accounts. Getting more bids requires purchasing bid packages (starting at $10 for 20 bids) or subscribing to one of the platform’s membership plans, which are a bit costly but worth it if you can land some good gigs.

Best For:

Writers, Developers, Graphic Designers, Data Entry specialists, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Membership plans start at $11.95/month for more bid limits and other benefits

Charges 9% commission on earnings for a free account

LinkedIn is not just a platform for finding full-time jobs. It is a social media platform for professionals and a premier place for finding any type of work, including freelance projects. All you need to do is create a profile, set it up and start networking.

You can connect with potential employers, freelancers and other professionals and also apply directly to job postings on the platform’s dedicated job board. Or you can even start sharing posts to build a personal brand that will drive inbound leads for you, though that will take some time and depend on many factors.

Best For:

Digital Marketers, Copywriters, Social Media Managers, Content Writers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join and use

Premium subscription available for better search, messaging options and other benefits

99designs is an online freelance marketplace dedicated to graphic designers. So, if you are into logo design, app and web design, art and illustrations, book covers, clothing or any other kind of designs, this platform can be a great place to find work.

Signing up is free but includes an evaluation process to assess your skills. If you are approved, you are assigned a designer level (top-, mid- or entry-level) based on your application’s evaluation. You can then start finding and applying to design projects.

Best for:

Graphic Designers

Fees and charges:

Free to join

Charges 20% on the first $500 worth of invoices from a new client

Charges a platform fee of 5-15% based on your designer level (top- to entry-level)

Unlike most platforms on this list, SimplyHired is a job search engine, not a freelance marketplace. Employers post their requirements, and interested candidates apply for jobs, which can be part-time, full-time or freelance.

SimplyHired doesn’t require you to create a profile. You can simply log on to the website and search for freelance work based on your desired industry and preferences. You can filter opportunities by location and other factors. With a profile, you can add a resume, portfolio and other information, making it easier for recruiters to assess you.

Best for:

Marketers, Designers, Video Editors, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join and apply for jobs

Behance began as a platform for showcasing creative visual work, especially graphic designs, illustrations and animations. If you’re skilled in these areas, you can sign up, create your design portfolio and share it online.

To find freelance work on Behance, you can turn on your availability for freelance work on your profile to let potential employers reach out to you. You can also search for freelance jobs and network with other designers. Like other social platforms, networking on Behance also boosts your profile’s visibility.

Best For:

Graphic Designers, Web and App Designers, Illustrators, Animators, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Charges 5% on payments up to $500, 2% on $501-$2500 and 0% on larger payments

Freelancers are responsible for Stripe or PayPal processing fees

Another job board on this list, We Work Remotely, is one of the most popular places for finding remote jobs online. While the platform mostly contains full-time and part-time opportunities, there is also a lot of freelance work to find.

You can search and apply for freelance jobs without creating an account. However, an account makes it easier to send applications and helps you see more jobs tailored to your skills and preferences. You also get opportunities sent to your inbox if you create an account.

Best For:

Programmers, Designers, Finance Experts, Product Managers, Marketers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join for freelancers

Contra is a relatively new freelance marketplace with some attractive benefits for freelancers. You can create a free account, set up your profile and add your portfolio and samples. Besides handling your invoicing and contracts, Contra also lets you cash out your payments via crypto (USDC).

Potential employers can contact you for your services, or you can browse and apply for opportunities yourself. However, the platform currently doesn’t let you find jobs manually unless you have a Contra Pro subscription, which is a big catch.

Best For:

Marketers, Writers, Designers, Social Media Managers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Access to job boards requires a Contra Pro membership, starting at $29/month

14. Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent)

Formerly AngeList Talent, Wellfound is also a job board connecting candidates with hiring companies. The platform has a vast pool of remote jobs, including freelance opportunities, and lets you browse and apply by filling out application forms.

Creating an account is not necessary. But it can save you the hassle of filling out the same details for each application. You can also set your preferences to tailor your job recommendations to your specific needs. What’s more, you can also apply to feature your profile for eight weeks to top companies without any charges.

Best For:

Software Engineers, AI Engineers, Product Managers, Developers, Designers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

Free to join and apply for jobs

Free to get featured

DesignCrowd is a freelance marketplace dedicated to creative design work. You can find gigs on logo design, app and web design, art and illustrations, social media design and print designs, among others.

Once you sign up and create a designer profile, you can land gigs by applying to One Designer projects or by entering contests. While One Designer projects have less competition and usually pay less, contests let you compete directly with other designers to land higher-paying gigs.

Best For:

Graphic Designers, Web and App Designers, Illustrators, etc.

Fees And Charges:

Free to join

Charges 15% commission on all earnings

FlexJobs is one of the largest online job boards for finding remote, freelance, part-time or flexible-schedule jobs. However, it differs from other job boards because you must become a paid subscriber to access job postings.

In return, FlexJobs claims to include only genuine and verified job postings, which is a big plus because job boards are often full of scammy work opportunities. You can filter jobs based on many factors, including job title, industry, work location and so on.

Best For:

Developers, Engineers, Writers, Marketers, Project Managers, etc.

Fees and Charges:

14-day trial at $2.95

Various subscription rates apply: $23.95/month with a 14-day trial, $9.95/month for a three-month plan or $5.99/month for an annual subscription.

Codeable might be one of the best platforms for you if you are an experienced WordPress developer looking for freelance work. The platform is known for providing fair rates to its developers and even guarantees a minimum hourly rate of $80-120.

On the flip side, becoming a developer on Codeable is not easy. The platform opens only occasionally for new applications (at the time of publication, the application process is closed, and you must join a waitlist). And when it does open, the process includes multiple vetting rounds involving a coding quiz, test project and interview. However, you also get connected with top clients, so the application process is worth it.

Best For:

WordPress Developers

Fees and Charges:

Free to join, provided you are approved

Charges 10% from your earnings

Indeed is another popular job board platform for freelancers. While the jobs posted here are not limited to freelance, you can find a lot of quality work by searching for opportunities.

You can find jobs directly by logging into the website and searching for your desired job titles and location. The Job Type filter lets you see freelance jobs and filter jobs by date, company, experience level, skills, etc. However, applying to jobs requires creating an account.

Best For:

Graphic Designers, Marketers, Data Analysts, Writers, Developers, etc.

Fees And Charges:

Free to join and apply for jobs

Upstack works similarly to Toptal but focuses mainly on developers and data analysts. If this is what you are looking for, this platform can be a great option for working on premium projects at around $65-75 per hour.

Just like Toptal, though, UpStack also has an extensive five-round screening process that assesses your technical skills, along with background checks, reference verifications and an interview. Once approved, UpStack matches you with relevant projects, and you can start working.

Best For:

Developers and Data Analysts

Fees and Charges:

Free to join, subject to approval

ServiceScape is a freelance marketplace dedicated to editing, translating, writing and graphic design, with a special focus on editing. If your skills fall into one of these four categories, this platform can be a trusted source for finding quality freelance work.



Unlike other freelancing platforms, ServiceScape only lets clients reach out to you, not vice versa. You can create a profile, add a portfolio and a brief description of your services, mention your work and educational experience, and let potential clients discover your profile and reach out if interested.

Best For:

Editors, Writers, Translators and Graphic Designers

Fees and Charges:

Free to join

Charges 50% on all earnings

Explore These Websites to Find Freelance Jobs

Many of the best freelance job websites to boost your career are listed above, but not every platform will necessarily work for you. If you are new to freelancing, start by selecting three to five from the list and try them for a few weeks. See if they work for you and move on to other platforms over time.

If you are a seasoned freelancer, platforms like Toptal and YunoJuno might be better options for finding quality work with less competition. Either way, it’s always great to diversify your sources of income. So, sign up on more websites and keep exploring.

