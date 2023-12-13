Step Into Christmas at the 9 Best Christmas Markets in Europe and the US

The holiday season is magical when cities come alive with festive cheer. One of the most enchanting ways to experience the spirit of Christmas is by visiting a traditional Christmas market. These markets, with their twinkling lights, cozy decorations and pop-up stalls of sweet treats, offer an immersive opportunity to experience the season’s joy.

Below are the top nine Christmas markets to visit, including the best Christmas markets in Europe and the United States. From the charming streets of Carmel, Indiana, to the historic squares of Europe, each market offers a unique blend of local customs and international influences, contributing to a global celebration of the holiday season.

So, as the snow falls and the lights twinkle, embrace the magic of Christmas by embarking on your journey to experience the enchanting Christmas markets worldwide.

Best Christmas markets in Europe

Christkindlmarket – Nuremberg, Germany

Regularly slated as one of the best Christmas markets in Europe, the Nuremberg Christmas market transports visitors to a bygone era, featuring more than 180 wooden stalls, each exemplifying the essence of a traditional German Christmas market. From the opening ceremony led by the Christkind to the aroma of Lebkuchen (gingerbread) filling the air, the market captures the season’s magic. Of course, no Christkindlmarket is complete without the iconic Nuremberg Bratwurst. Visitors can wander the festive stalls and enjoy the tasty treats and handcrafted ornaments that offer a glimpse into the craftsmanship and culinary heritage of the region.

Spreewaldweihnacht Christmas Market – Spreewald, Germany

Nestled in the UNESCO World Heritage Spreewald biosphere reserve, just an hour from Berlin, this German Christmas market offers a distinctive winter experience. Begin at the Lübbenau harbor, where cozy Christmas huts tempt with smoked fish, traditional “Spreewälder Plinse” and more. Then, a boat ride transports visitors to the Lehde Open-Air Museum on an island, where the Spreewald’s myths come alive amid historic houses, craft markets and regional delicacies. Encounters with beloved characters like the Bescherkind and Rumpodich add a touch of enchantment to the festivities.

Wenzelsmarkt – Bautzen, Germany

The 640th year of the Bautzen Wenzelsmarkt enchants visitors with a rich cultural experience against the romantic backdrop of Bautzen’s old town. As the oldest Christmas market in Germany, the Wenzelsmarkt holds a special place in history. It was named after Bohemian King Wenceslas IV, who granted Bautzen market rights in 1384. From the main market square along Reichenstraße, adorned by magnificent baroque houses, to Kornmarkt, this German Christmas market opens its doors for three weeks during Advent. Visitors can expect handmade crafts, textiles and toys, Christmas music, puppet shows and fairy tales, with the Christmas angel unveiling daily surprises in the Advent calendar for children.

Viennese Christmas Market – Vienna, Austria

Right by Vienna’s majestic City Hall, the Vienna Christmas Market on City Hall Square unfolds—a sensory journey through the heart of the city’s festive spirit at one of the best Christmas markets in Europe. Originating in the late 18th century, it has become a must-visit, attracting millions of visitors annually. The Rathaus Christmas tree, gifted by different Austrian provinces, takes center stage surrounded by a large nativity scene. Beyond the wooden stalls, the market is a tasteful celebration dominated by wood, straw, glass, ceramics and fabric, offering a range of traditional and seasonal delights.

Old Town Square Christmas Market – Prague, Czech Republic

The Old Town Square Christmas Market in Prague transforms the historic Old Town Square into a seasonal holiday wonderland. Staroměstské náměstí, the heart of the market, is adorned with a large, brightly decorated Christmas tree that becomes a radiant spectacle every evening at dusk. The market’s observation bridge also offers a perfect vantage point for capturing stunning photos of the sparkling Christmas lights. With more than 100 stalls, this Prague Christmas market has a diverse array of traditional Czech handicrafts, ornaments and souvenirs, along with Czech Christmas treats such as mulled wine (svařák), hot honey wine (medovina), gingerbread (perník) and roasted chestnuts.

Underneath the largest Christmas Tree in Old Town Square lies a beautiful Nativity scene, creating a focal point for the festivities. There is also a lot of entertainment throughout the season, including music, theater performances and traditional dancing.

Best Christmas markets in the US

If traveling internationally to visit the best Christmas markets in Europe isn’t in the books this year, there are plenty of European-style Christmas markets within the U.S. that you can take advantage of from coast to coast. Here are five Christmas markets you’ll want to visit:

Christkindlmarkt – Carmel, Indiana

Immerse yourself in the enchanting holiday spirit at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt. This destination has been ranked as the top holiday market in the U.S. by USA Today 10Best for three consecutive years. The market hosts 20 vendors from across the globe, including masterful woodworkers from Germany’s Erzgebirge region, and offers a taste of German food and beverages for an international culinary journey right in the crossroads of America.

The market offers various festive activities, such as gliding through the winter wonderland on skates or embarking on the Christkindlmarkt Express to witness a miniature European village. Visitors can watch live demonstrations by skilled German artisans showcasing their craft or dive into the rich tapestry of German Christmas traditions and Indiana’s German history at the Kulturecke exhibit.

Christkindlmarket – Chicago, Illinois

The iconic Christkindlmarket in Chicago is a bustling hub of holiday cheer. Modeled after the Nuremberg market in Germany, it features traditional wooden stalls, authentic German treats and a festive ambiance that transforms downtown Chicago into a winter wonderland. The outdoor market brings special touches like imported mulled wine to seal the authenticity. Unsurprisingly, the organizers’ dedication to an authentic Christkindlmarket experience has earned the market a top ranking for best Christmas market in the US multiple years in a row.

Winter Village at Bryant Park – New York, New York

In the heart of Manhattan, Winter Village at Bryant Park is a haven for holiday enthusiasts. This top Christmas market isn’t just magical because it’s based in New York. With boutique shops housed in jewel box kiosks, Bryant Park brings its special twist to Christmas markets without losing the essence of the open-air magic.

With a diverse array of vendors offering unique gifts, artisanal crafts and gourmet treats, this market captures the magic of Christmas in the Big Apple. Shoppers can find all kinds of gifts, from clothing and jewelry to skincare products and sweet treats.

Christmas Village – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Inspired by traditional German markets, Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is a perfect place to stroll through on a cold winter afternoon. Adjacent to LOVE Park, the Christmas Village extends to City Hall’s north apron, featuring a German food court, a double-decker carousel and the ever-popular Ferris wheel and Kids Train. Now in its 16th season, the market continues to enchant visitors with seasonal gifts, tantalizing German cuisine, exclusive local craft beer in the beer garden and daily entertainment, including appearances by Kris Kringle himself.

With more than 120 vendors showcasing everything from ornaments and jewelry to handmade toys and winter apparel, the Christmas Village caters to diverse tastes, welcoming both local crafters and renowned artisans like Käthe Wohlfahrt. As an additional treat, Vegan Wurst Wednesdays introduce a weekly ticketed culinary experience featuring new vegan bratwurst and other plant-based delights.

Photo by BearFotos/Shutterstock.com