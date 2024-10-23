Back to the Office? Here’s How to Stay Flexible in a 9-to-5 World

It seems like just yesterday that the term “new normal”—popularized by the coronavirus pandemic—became synonymous with remote work. But today, this term has taken on a different meaning.

With the pandemic now behind us, a growing number of firms, including Amazon and Dell, are pushing for a return to the traditional five-day workweek. But truth be told, after four years of remote work, returning to a rigid nine-to-five in the office feels like a move in the opposite direction.

So how do you maintain your remote work rhythm when you’re stuck in a cubicle again? We’ll look at some expert advice and practical tips on how to return to the office—and actually enjoy it.

1. Set SMART process goals

When it comes to setting goals, researchers suggest adopting the OITT model (outcome, indicator, target level and time frame) to craft SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound) objectives.

For instance, instead of setting a vague goal like “I aim to hit $120,000 in sales this year,” opt for something more concrete, like “I’ll dedicate one hour each day to cold calls, generate at least five high-potential leads weekly, convert at least three of those leads into customers and achieve $10,000 in sales revenue this month.”

This approach not only clarifies your intentions but also shifts your focus to more manageable steps you can take toward a greater goal. Achieving them can also boost your self-efficacy and reinforce positive sentiments about returning to work.

2. Master your to-do list

Mastering your never-ending to-do list is the key to mastering work-life balance. According to therapist Pamela Garber, LMHC, a more flexible method could help individuals adapt to changing priorities without feeling overwhelmed.

“[Write] down schedules on paper as well as on devices,” she advises. “[Review] the daily schedule first thing in the morning and again at the end of each day. What remains [unfinished] is transferred to the next day’s list.” This method ensures that nothing falls through the cracks while giving yourself some breathing room.

For those who lean toward a more structured approach, time-blocking is what education and wellness expert L’Taundra Everhart, M.Ed., suggests. For instance, you could set aside the first hour of the day to work on emails, followed by two hours of concentrated project work, and so on.

Likening the method to “creating a map” for the day, Everhart adds that time-blocking is “even better” when color-coded for clarity on a digital calendar, paper planner or white board with colorful tape.

3. Double the focus with body doubling

Have you ever come across popular “study with me” or “clean with me” videos? In them, people record themselves performing routine tasks for hours. This is a great example of body doubling, where another person’s presence—whether virtual or in-person—can help you stay focused and motivated.

To set the record straight, body doubling isn’t about being surrounded by a crowd but about working intentionally alongside someone, even if they’re not performing the same task. This is the power of positive peer influence—an idea echoed in the study of social facilitation. This collaborative approach can turn routine tasks into a shared in-office experience that you’ll look forward to.

“We have seen individuals have success doing everything from organizing their work space to completing presentations to submitting timesheets using this method,” says Krissy Metzler, a goal achievement coach and co-founder of The Goalden System. While body doubling can apply to many tasks, Metzler suggests avoiding phone calls, video recordings and other loud activities that may disrupt others.

4. Re-engage and reconnect

Strong connections make the workplace feel more like a community. When you feel like you’re a part of a team, you’re more likely to look forward to coming back.

If you’re not sure that you still have that social spark after four years of remote work, you should start re-engaging with your coworkers to find the level of social interaction that works best for you.

Keep in mind that team activities don’t have to be complicated to be effective. You can turn even quick breaks into team interactions. Simple activities such as coffee breaks, team lunches or movement sessions not only foster collaboration but also encourage microbreaks, which are just as vital for keeping you flexible and reducing burnout throughout your workday. They can also bring out a more lighthearted side in everyone and open up channels for genuine connection.

5. Set the rules together for a better workspace

Readjusting to office life is challenging for everyone—but much more so for introverts. Sometimes classic team-building activities just won’t cut it.

To truly bond and function effectively, teams need to understand each other’s emotional makeup and communication styles, says Margaret Ricci, FRSA, a Gallup coach and founder of consulting firm Cultural Strategies, LLC.

“The team must co-create norms,” Ricci adds. “This [includes] outlin[ing] what the team will and will not accept from each other as they work together, including communication, conflict management, etc.”

Whether you’re an introvert or not, it’s crucial for you to express your needs—especially when it comes to suggesting communication and behavioral rules. Providing your input and inviting others to share theirs helps everyone see one another’s point of view and have a say in what communication methods best suit them.

