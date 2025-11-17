When thinking about the journey he has taken from his early ventures to the founding of his company Cormi.com, Amit Kochavi, a 25-year-old entrepreneur based in Tel Aviv, takes inspiration from this quote by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos:

“Because, you know, resilience—if you think of it in terms of the Gold Rush, then you’d be pretty depressed right now because the last nugget of gold would be gone. But the good thing is, with innovation, there isn’t a last nugget. Every new thing creates two new questions and two new opportunities.”

Kochavi says this remark resonates with him because it essentially reflects his way of thinking. To him, challenges and setbacks are not roadblocks but rather opportunities to explore and create—an ethos that has been his guide as he constantly seeks to innovate and adapt. Kochavi has found, as Bezo implies, that his resilience isn’t tied to a finite resource; it’s actually rooted in the endless range of opportunities he sees in the world of entrepreneurship.

The beginnings of a pioneering spirit

Kochavi’s entrepreneurial adventures began when he was 14 and interned at StartEngine, a Los Angeles-based startup founded by Howard Marks. Shortly after finishing his internship, he created Shmoogle-It, Kochavi’s first entrepreneurial venture, out of his heartfelt desire to simplify computer tasks for his grandmother. Kochavi says that just four months after inception, the platform garnered tens of thousands of monthly users.

Kochavi then went on to participate in the leadership program LEAD, where he founded Tech-Lounge, an incubator network for high school students. This project aimed to ingrain entrepreneurial thinking into young minds, providing them with a platform to meet industry leaders and forge valuable connections.

In 2015, after Kochavi had been drafted to the Israeli Air Force, his brainchild Tech-Lounge evolved into Tech Lift, a version geared toward global expansion, with support from the 8200 Alumni Association. Following his fulfillment of his military service, he began to pursue his vision of establishing tech accelerators worldwide. Walking this path eventually led Kochavi to create Cormi.com, a mobile-first communication platform for deskless workers.

Cormi.com: Revolutionizing operational workflows

Identifying challenges posed by traditional communication systems, Kochavi pioneered Cormi.com, aiming to not just simplify communications but completely reimagine operational workflows for businesses by digitizing timesheets, maintaining logistics and ensuring the accessibility of pivotal documents.

Kochavi says Cormi.com empowers companies to construct bespoke workflows tailored to their specific needs and unique challenges using its digital building blocks—versatile tools that offer unprecedented flexibility. His business also provides organizations with both streamlined operations and real-time feedback, optimizing the decision-making process. The founder says this innovative approach has secured partnerships with industry giants like Tidhar Group, Ashtrom Group, Shikun & Binui and Delta Galil Textiles.

Forging ahead

Kochavi’s perspective on the future is multifarious, thanks to all his ventures and his engagement in various family businesses, which include real estate and private investments. He is on the board of the Buchman Heyman Foundation, a philanthropic organization, and is involved in brain-health company Neurosteer Inc. According to Kochavi, his dedication to investing and philanthropy, along with his early inclusion in Forbes Israel’s 30 Under 30, is proof that age is truly just a number and that unmitigated enthusiasm is the real currency of success.

The entrepreneur envisions all the companies he is affiliated with as not just physical spaces but community narratives—a perspective that motivates him to cultivate innovative and globally impactful businesses with a focus on value-driven hubs and community enhancement. Kochavi sees his journey as an example of what the spirit of continuous innovation can achieve and the possibilities that can open up from each new venture.