Record-high air travel numbers are offering little relief to airlines as profits are expected to nosedive this year. Controversial “seat fees,” once a financial lifeline for carriers, are now under fire as a new Senate investigation probes claims of deceptive pricing. The backlash is putting airline executives in the hot seat and forcing the industry to rethink its strategies.

Millions are on the move this Thanksgiving, yet airlines are set to struggle

TSA says 18.3 million fliers will pack U.S. airports this Thanksgiving week—a 6% jump from last year and on-brand for 2024’s travel boom. Travelers are flying more than ever before, with numbers surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This trend couldn’t have come at a better time for airlines that once feared they might never recover. However, despite this positive development, some carriers are still struggling to stay afloat. Low-cost airlines like Spirit are in financial turmoil and are on track to collapse as their models become obsolete in the modern day.

“Junk fees,” as they’re labeled by the Biden Administration, have become a crucial revenue stream for airlines. For decades, low-cost carriers have offset their affordable ticket prices by adding extra charges—often for services passengers didn’t realize would cost more. Checked luggage, reserved seats and check-in fees are now standard in the airline industry.

Some airlines, particularly in Europe, have even introduced ‘green fees’—a charge linked to the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), an eco-friendly alternative derived from cooking oil. Airlines are marketing these fees as green initiatives aimed at attracting eco-conscious travelers and promoting a sustainable future. However, with “green fatigue” on the rise, convincing passengers to buy in will be a tough sell. Research shows consumers are fed up with paying extra for sustainability programs, according to Air Guide.

Senate report reveals airlines’ excessive ancillary fees

After a year-long investigation and nationwide debate over these fees, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has released a comprehensive 55-page report that delves into how U.S. airlines are allegedly exploiting passengers through excessive ancillary charges.

The report claims these fees not only degrade the travel experience for passengers but, in some cases, may even be tied to tax avoidance and illegal cost-cutting aims.

“Our investigation has exposed new details about airlines exploiting passengers with sky-high junk fees,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the subcommittee. “We regret that travelers will be charged millions of dollars in fees that have no basis in cost to the airlines but simply fatten their bottom lines.”

The five airlines under particular scrutiny: American, Delta, United, Frontier and Spirit—raked in a staggering $12.4 billion from seating fees between 2018 and 2023. The report suggests these airlines are generating more revenue from seat fees than ever before, a major source of income that was virtually nonexistent at most carriers just years ago.

Spirit and Frontier face backlash over $26 million bag fee scheme

Budget airlines Spirit and Frontier faced sharp criticism in the report, which alleges they paid gate agents $26 million between 2022 and 2023 to penalize passengers over bag policies, often leaving travelers with no choice but to pay fees or miss their flights. Both airlines maintain their pricing is transparent and that customers are treated fairly.

This practice, common worldwide, is often the final frustration for passengers who feel coerced into paying extra fees after already purchasing a ticket and arriving at the airport on time. In Spain, the Ministry of Consumer Rights announced Friday a €179 million ($186 million) fine against five low-cost airlines for “abusive practices” tied to additional cabin luggage charges. Ryanair was hit hardest, facing a €107.78 million penalty, though they have already rebuked the claims as “baseless.” The fight over this fee frenzy has gone global.

Don’t rush the booking process—be mindful of hidden costs

The report concludes with three key recommendations: closing tax loopholes on ancillary fees and pushing Congress to require airlines to be more transparent with customers about fees. It also calls on the Department of Transportation to investigate and penalize questionable practices, like Spirit and Frontier’s incentive programs that reward gate agents for flagging passengers over bag policies.

While increased transparency and accountability in airline pricing is a positive step for passengers, it is crucial to stay cautious of potential price hikes as airlines look to recoup losses. The shift toward more inclusive pricing could reduce surprise fees, but it’s still crucial to stay vigilant. Always read the fine print, take your time when booking, and avoid rushing into decisions, especially when chasing that ‘best deal.’ You might end up agreeing to fees you didn’t see coming.

