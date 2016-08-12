The process to achieving any goal starts with the day you decide to go for it. Whether your objectives are in life or business, it’s important you keep the right attitude. As a serial entrepreneur, I wake up with a mindset that puts me in the best position to take on the day, every day.

Related: 10 Tips to Achieve Anything You Want in Life

Here are the five rules I follow that you need to follow, too, to win today, this month, this year.

Rule #1: Be Confident

Self-esteem and confidence are the ultimate motivators. They are the main drivers to success. Lack of confidence is what keeps us from deciding to go for what we want in life.

Confidence comes from two things: staying in your lane and humility. When I say “stay in your lane,” I mean that you should stick to what you’re good at and play to your strengths. As long as you stick to your own personal experiences and expertise, you can have the confidence to stand behind anything you want to pursue.

At the same time, too much confidence can be dangerous. Remember to practice humility. The world is big and there are a lot of obstacles that can get in the way of success. If you’re overconfident, there’s a chance you’ll become ignorant of upcoming hurdles. Having this type of self-awareness is imperative.

Rule #2: Positive Vibes Only

This rule is simple, but a huge one for me. It’s not just positive vibes, it’s positive vibes only. Being optimistic will prime you for good things to happen. Too many of you harbor pessimism and keep negative people in your lives, whether in or out of the workplace. In these scenarios, you are allowing negative energy to dictate your outcome. I really believe you have to cut out negative influences in your environment. When you remove pessimism from your life, you can have a healthier focus and perspective on winning.

Rule #3: Strengths Over Weaknesses

I preach this maxim all the time: Triple down on what you’re good at and don’t dwell on your weaknesses.

There are enough people in the world who are going to tell you to “fix this” about yourself or “you’re not good at that.” So the best use of your time is to focus on your strengths. Figure out what you’re best at and always continue to craft those skills. If you bet on your strengths and focus on what you are great at, you will put yourself in the best position to succeed.

Rule #4: Legacy Is Greater Than Currency

I bet that in 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, you’re going to care much more about what people think of how you made your money rather than how much money you’ve made. That’s why I like to say that legacy is greater than currency.

How are you going to be viewed when it’s all said and done? Don’t worry about your bank account. Worry about how many people will show up to your funeral. Focusing on legacy will make material possessions like your salary, the size of your house and your Maserati pale in comparison to how your kids and grandkids will think of you.

Every business decision you make should map to your legacy, not the dollars you put into your pocket. Prioritize things that matter: Pay your bills, spend quality time with family and maybe save a little extra cash to have on hand. But your main focus should be building your personal and social equity.

Rule #5: Hustle

If you’re not willing to work hard, you’ve already lost. There’s not a single winner on Earth who took it easy, who wasn’t hustling 24/7/365. When you have passion around something you want, you have to put in the time and energy. If you do, you’ll be able to squeeze every last bit of juice out of that orange. Every minute you put toward your dreams counts.

I live by these five rules every day and I encourage you to do the same. It has put me in the best possible situation in all my endeavors. Whether those goals were professional or personal, these rules always hold true. Confidence, optimism, focusing on your strengths, growing your legacy and putting in the hard work will put you in the best position to succeed.