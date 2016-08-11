Have you ever felt unmotivated and at a loss for your purpose in life? Finding what truly ignites your passion can be a life-changing gift. Sometimes all you need is a little reminder of who you truly are and what you are capable of. These quotes about passion will inspire you to chase your dreams with excitement, rekindle your motivation and turn those goals into reality. Whether working on a lifelong dream, a relationship or exploring new hobbies, passion is the fuel that pushes you forward.

Find Your Passion Quotes

Passion is often the missing ingredient keeping you from living a purposeful life. When you funnel your energy into that one thing you love, it not only brings a feeling of fulfillment but also acts like a silent guru that guides you closer to your true path. Below are some quotes about passion that emphasize how it can lead you to your purpose.

1. “You can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus and the support.” —Sabrina Bryan

2. “Follow your own passion—not your parents’, not your teachers’—yours.” —Robert Ballar

3. “If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.” —Bishop T.D. Jakes

4. “If you feel like there’s something out there that you’re supposed to be doing, if you have a passion for it, then stop wishing and just do it.” —Wanda Sykes

5. “Chase your passion, not your pension.” —Denis Waitley

6. “The saddest people I’ve ever met in life are the ones who don’t care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary because there’s nothing to make it last.” —Nicholas Sparks

7. “Persistence. Perfection. Patience. Power. Prioritize your passion. It keeps you sane.” ―Criss Jami

8. “Faith moves mountains, love transforms hearts.” —John Paul Warren

9. “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for.” —Fyodor Dostoevsky

10. “Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.” —Viktor Frankl

Quotes About Passion For Your Work

Passion and hard work go hand in hand, fueling each other. These quotes demonstrate how passion inspires hard work, which in turn leads to success.

11. “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” —Theodore Roosevelt

22. “Yes, I’ve made a great deal of dough from my fiction, but I never set a single word down on paper with the thought of being paid for it.… I did it for the pure joy of the things. And if you can do it for joy, you can do it forever.” —Stephen King

13. “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” —Winston S. Churchill

14. “If you’re passionate about something, and you work hard, then I think you will be successful.” —Pierre Omidyar

15. “I would rather die of passion than of boredom.” —Vincent Van Gogh

16. “There is scarcely any passion without struggle.” ―Albert Camus

17. “Fall in love with some activity, and do it! Nobody ever figures out what life is all about, and it doesn’t matter.… Don’t think about what you want to be, but what you want to do.” —Richard Feynman

18. “If you care about what you do and work hard at it, there isn’t anything you can’t do if you want to.” —Jim Henson

19. “Passion comes after you put in the hard work to become excellent at something valuable, not before. In other words, what you do for a living is much less important than how you do it.” —Cal Newport

20. “Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress; Working hard for something we love is called passion.” —Simon Sinek

Follow Passion And Lead Others

In leadership, passion is the motivating force that inspires others. These quotes about passion show how it can transform everyday leaders into visionaries who push boundaries, never give up and achieve greatness.

21. “A great leader’s courage to fulfill his vision comes from passion, not position.” —John C. Maxwell

22. “Be still when you have nothing to say; when genuine passion moves you, say what you’ve got to say, and say it hot.” —D. H. Lawrence

23. “Only passions, great passions, can elevate the soul to great things.” —Denis Diderot

24. “One person with passion is better than 40 people merely interested.” —E. M. Forster

25. “Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up.” —Isabelle Laflèche

26. “Yes, in all my research, the greatest leaders looked inward and were able to tell a good story with authenticity and passion.” —Deepak Chopra

27. “To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.”—Eleanor Roosevelt

28. “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.” —Dolly Parton

29. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” —John Quincy Adams

30. “The secret of leadership is simple: Do what you believe in. Paint a picture of the future. Go there. People will follow.”—Seth Godin

What Is Passion?

Making room for passion in your daily life can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. These passion quotes remind us to enrich every moment with energy and enthusiasm, making each day a step closer to living the life of your dreams.

31. “Passion is the genesis of genius.” —Tony Robbins

32. “Passion is so key in leading and creating excellence that I will hire passion over education and talent every time.” —Dave Ramsey

33. “There is no passion to be found playing small—in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” —Nelson Mandela

34. “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” —Oprah Winfrey

35. “The voice of passion is better than the voice of reason. The passionless cannot change history. —Czeslaw Milosz

36. “Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate.” —Jon Bon Jovi

37. “Love what you do and do what you love. Passion is the key that opens the door to joy and abundance.” —David Cuschieri

38. “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.” —Maya Angelou

39. “Believe in your heart that you’re meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles.” ―Roy T. Bennett

40. “Life’s short. Live passionately.” —Marc A. Pitman

Quotes About Passion and Purpose

Calling upon the power of passion is essential for outstanding success. These passion quotes illustrate how it serves as a powerful motivator and spark for remarkable accomplishments.

41. “You have to be burning with an idea, or a problem or a wrong that you want to right. If you’re not passionate enough from the start, you’ll never stick it out.” —Steve Jobs

42. “Chase down your passion like it’s the last bus of the night.” —Terri Guillemets

43. “Passion will move men beyond themselves, beyond their shortcomings, beyond their failures.” —Joseph Campbell

44. “You can’t fake passion.” —Barbara Corcoran

45. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you have or don’t have, what you lack or what you have too much of. But all you need to have is faith in God, an undying passion for what you do and what you choose to do in this life and a relentless drive and the will to do whatever it takes to be successful in whatever you put your mind to.” —Stephen Curry

46. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” —Harriet Tubman

47. “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

48. “It’s not about how to achieve your dreams, it’s about how to lead your life,… If you lead your life the right way, the karma will take care of itself, the dreams will come to you.” —Randy Pausch

49. “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it – then I can achieve it.” —Muhammad Ali

50. “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” —Anatole France

Ignite Your Passion

After reading these quotes about passion, it becomes clearer that passion is much more than a trivial feeling. It is the internal fire and excitement behind joy and a truly rewarding life. Remember, no matter when you feel that spark of passion, you are never too young or too old to pursue it. So as you think about your own aspirations, what will you do today to embrace and grow your passion for a better tomorrow?

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