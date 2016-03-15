Mozart was a brilliant man. He began composing at 5 years old, and he was performing before royalty by the time he was 6. Early on, Mozart realized what his talents were, practiced and honed what he was born to do, and used his natural abilities to create amazing pieces of music.

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Mozart was not the first to be born with natural talents, and he wasn’t the last. We all have them—all of us. We only need to discover what they are and use them to the best of our abilities. You have been given amazing gifts that are meant to be shared with the world. Your job is to find out what those talents are and master them. When you focus most of your time and energy on your natural talents, you will find that you reap phenomenal rewards.

Celebrating our natural talents should be an easy task. But for many people, it’s emotionally exhausting, because a lot of people fight their giftedness and natural talents for one reason or another. Perhaps their parents wouldn’t approve of their artistic ability to paint or sculpt because they want them to be a successful doctor or lawyer. Maybe someone’s gift wouldn’t seem to have the ability to bring the kind of wealth they desire. Sometimes people are simply afraid to pursue something that seems to come so easily to them—shouldn’t success be difficult? No, it shouldn’t and it isn’t.

These are all excuses. And all the excuses in the world won’t destroy talent. It will be there, waiting for us to fight through fear and “what ifs” until we realize what we should have been doing our entire lives. We have been given natural talents for a reason—to use them to the betterment of the world and those who inhabit it.

Have you ever noticed that when you engage in an activity in which you are naturally talented, you feel energized, excited and optimistic? That’s a sign that these are the things you should be focusing upon—when you’re practically buzzing all over, so excited you can hardly stand still.

Your job is to find out what makes you buzz and begin to perfect it. Discover your brilliance in life and practice, practice, practice. You must hone your natural abilities to perfect them—concentrate on your strengths, not your weaknesses. Look at the world’s greatest athletes. They practice what they’re naturally good at—and what they love to do—every day. They stick to what they do best and reap astounding rewards because of it.

There are only two steps to success: Discover your brilliance and perfect it. Doing this will allow you to receive the wealth you truly deserve. The only waste of human resources is letting them go unused.

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