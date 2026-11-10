Upgrade is a key concept that applies to new and slightly older products—especially in technology, where we’re constantly seeking how the latest apps and devices can enhance our work and lifestyle. Now, with artificial intelligence in the mix, tech tools are smarter than ever, making it much easier to adapt and create. Small tasks that used to take five extra steps, shifting between apps or requiring manual effort, can now be done with a simple voice command. Even better, these tech innovations are elevating how we use gadgets, helping us visualize information in a different way. These five tech tools help improve our thinking, manage our wellness and cut down on extra work, while expressing style.

Courtesy of Plaud

Press Play

Plaud Notepin S, Plaud ($179)

Audio recorders are making a comeback with a new game-changing element—AI. The Plaud NotePin S is a lightweight, multifaceted wearable AI notetaker that can transcribe into 112 languages, highlight details, support brainstorming sessions and summarize and review your recordings. Unlike some traditional recording apps, the Plaud NotePin S features data security to protect your information and smartphone sync. This productivity tool—perfect for professionals, creators and students—is designed by Plaud Inc., a San Francisco–headquartered company that aims to produce trustworthy AI products.

Courtesy of Baracoda

Mirror, Mirror

BMind, Baracoda

Imagine a mirror that’s attuned to your well-being and mental wellness. We can all think of a smart device that operates similarly, but probably not one accessible through your home bathroom, complete with a touchless experience. Global health tech company Baracoda is transforming the way we approach wellness on a daily basis with their cutting-edge development: the BMind mirror. Running on the CareOS platform and large language models, the BMind mirror offers a user-based experience, providing personalized care suggestions based on individual health factors. Incorporating noninvasive technology, the mirror helps users adopt positive, mindful practices by asking questions and creating a friendly atmosphere through sound and light.

Courtesy of Even Realities

Smarter Sight

Even G2 Smart Glasses, Even Realities (Starting at $599)

Smart glasses have gained traction as new, fashionable wearable tech. Although they resemble your average pair of glasses, the Even G2 Smart Glasses are AI-powered with advanced capabilities that turn ordinary glances into innovative sights. The eyewear’s magnesium and titanium exterior is inconspicuous, but the glasses include real-time translation, GPS navigation and more. A built-in projector displays information effortlessly in green text. Founded by former Apple Inc. engineer Will Wang, Even Realities’ mission is to reimagine digital tools beyond a screen. You can definitely count on these glasses to power your day.

Courtesy of Durobo

Zoned In

Durobo Krono, Durobo ($279.99)

Reading books on smartphones, tablets and laptops is routine. But it’s difficult to stay focused when other apps, websites or notifications divert our attention. The Krono is a new smart reader device that combines tablet accessibility with note-taking functionality. It cuts down on interruptions for focused reading and note-taking. Created by a Dutch “ePaper” company, the device is equipped with an AI-integrated assistant, Libby AI, for quick answers and questions; an easy-on-the-eyes e-ink screen; and a smart dial for device navigation and voice memo recording. It’s perfect for readers and thinkers seeking focused engagement.

Courtesy of Oura

Health is Wealth

Oura Ring 4, Oura (Starting at $349)

Tracking our wellness is the best way to reach longevity in health. Yet, little reminders to take daily steps, stretch and get a restful night’s sleep are often forgotten. Using a wearable smart tool to monitor and stay in tune with your health is a no-brainer. The Oura Ring was invented by a Finnish tech company that aimed to fill a health gap and help wearers change their lifestyle. Their newest version, Oura Ring 4, is a wearable smart health companion with science-based technology designed for 24/7 wear. With a host of specs, from infrared LED sensors to a comprehensive list of trackable health metrics, it offers a daily score of your sleep, readiness and activity. The rings (also available in colorful ceramic) make great accessories that blend seamlessly with any fashion choice.

Featured image courtesy of Plaud

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.