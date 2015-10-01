Have you ever returned to the conference room and discovered your whiteboard notes had been erased? Never lose your notes again with a SMART kapp-equipped office! SMART kapp, maker of the whiteboard reinvented, is giving a SUCCESS reader an Office Tech Bundle worth $6,500, including a SMART kapp iQ 55 and five Samsung Galaxy Tablets.

The SMART kapp iQ 55 is an Ultra HD display with built-in whiteboard that lets everyone see what’s being written in real time. SMART is also throwing in five Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5-Inch Tablets, one of the many devices that can connect to the iQ 55.

To enter, simply submit your name, email address, and company in the widget. Earn additional entries and increase your chances of winning by also submitting your industry and phone number. Only residents of the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany are eligible to win. The more actions you complete, the better your chances are of winning.

Here’s how to win:

The Smart Kapp IQ55 contest runs through 11:59 PM EDT on Saturday, October 10, 2015.

Any resident of the United States, United Kingdom, or Germany may enter by filling out your name, email address, and company.

Additional entries may be earned by submitting your industry and phone number.

Winner will be chosen at random from the entries.

One (1) winner will be chosen to win the grand prize of a SMART kapp iQ 55 and five (5) Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5-Inch Tablets.

Remember, the contest closes 11:59 PM EDT on Saturday, October 10, 2015.

If you can’t see the widget, click HERE to enter