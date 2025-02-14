It can feel like our lives revolve around money; we’re often plagued with questions surrounding finances. How can I make more money? How can I take control of my finances? Yet a new perspective might help. Reading inspirational quotes about money can give us the motivation we need to keep going when it comes to our financial goals and mindsets about wealth. A few powerful money phrases might help us cultivate the abundance in our lives or inspire us to create a solid plan to manage finances.

When we have the tools, knowledge and motivation, we can take control of our money and have a more positive impact on our lives. While some inspiring money sayings aren’t going to magically pay the bills, help us get extra cash or create instant wealth, they can help us get into a better frame of mind. Since our mindset can be one of the biggest motivating factors during challenging times, getting the inspiration and motivation we need could lead to some of the biggest financial breakthroughs yet. Combined with financial planning and wealth management strategies, having a positive and growth-oriented attitude about money could help us get ahead.

To help you get started, here are 66 quotes about money to inspire you to attract wealth, take control of your finances and live a life full of prosperity and freedom.

Inspirational Quotes About Money

Feeling inspired is one of the most important steps to start shifting your mindset to a better relationship with money. It can help you see that money is a tool and that you can use it to pursue things you love. Tap into these powerful money quotes to help you get ahead.

“Money is multiplied in practical value depending on the number of W’s you control in your life: what you do, when you do it, where you do it and with whom you do it. I call this the ‘freedom multiplier.’” —Timothy Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

“Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver. It will give you the means for the satisfaction of your desires, but it will not provide you with desires.” —Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.” —Maya Angelou

“Finance is not merely about making money. It’s about achieving our deep goals and protecting the fruits of our labor. It’s about stewardship and, therefore, about achieving the good society.” —Robert J. Shiller

Related: 36 Know Your Worth Quotes to Boost Your Self-Esteem

‘Making Money’ Quotes to Help Maximize Your Wealth

Maximizing your wealth doesn’t simply mean working harder and longer hours. It can mean being smarter with where you invest and your choice of vocation. These famous quotes about earning money can help you stay motivated, keep a positive focus and remind you that you can do this.

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” —Warren Buffett

“There is a gigantic difference between earning a great deal of money and being rich.” —Marlene Dietrich

“Financial freedom is available to those who learn about it and work for it.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“Making money is a hobby that will complement any other hobbies you have, beautifully.” —Scott Alexander

“Making money is easy. It is. The difficult thing in life is not making it, it’s keeping it.” —John McAfee

“Money is usually attracted, not pursued.” —Jim Rohn

“Making money is art and working is art and good business is the best art.” —Andy Warhol

“The key to making money is to stay invested.” —Suze Orman

“The time making money should be greater than the time that you are spending money.” —Sophia Amoruso

Related: 95 Quotes About Achieving Goals to Keep You Motivated

Wise Quotes About Saving Money

Sometimes you need the advice of someone much wiser than you and farther along in the wealth-building journey to keep you motivated. Whether it’s the importance of saving money or where to put your funds, trusted financial experts can help change your financial life. Money quotes aren’t always about earning more—sometimes they remind us of the power of what we do with what we have. These famous words about saving can help us see our hard-earned cash in a new way.

“A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.” —Joe Moore

“The habit of saving is itself an education; it fosters every virtue, teaches self-denial, cultivates the sense of order, trains to forethought and so broadens the mind.” —T.T. Munger

“Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” —Dave Ramsey

“A penny saved is a penny earned.” —Benjamin Franklin

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you and how many generations you keep it for.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” —Will Rogers

“If you would be wealthy, think of saving, as well as of getting. Away, then, with your expensive follies, and you will not have then so much reason to complain of hard times.” —Benjamin Franklin, “The Way to Wealth”

“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” —Robert G. Allen

“Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas.” —Paul Samuelson

“Get your friends involved. Let your shopping buddies know that you’re on a tight budget, and they can help you out when your willpower starts to weaken at the mall.” —Jean Chatzky

Related: 9 Smart Spending and Saving Tips

Inspiring Quotes About Money And Happiness

Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it can help give you the time and space to cultivate happiness. It’s also in how you earn it and use it towards your most desired values. These thought-provoking quotes can help us explore our money attitudes and what it means to be successful.

“Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.” —George Horace Lorimer

“Making money is a happiness. And that’s a great incentive. Making other people happy is a super-happiness.” —Muhammad Yunus

“A wise man should have money in his head, but not in his heart.” —Jonathan Swift

“Money never made a man happy yet, nor will it. There is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more a man has, the more he wants. Instead of its filling a vacuum, it makes one.” —Benjamin Franklin

“If you don’t value your time, neither will others. Stop giving away your time and talents. Value what you know and start charging for it.” —Kim Garst

“Money is in some respects life’s fire: It is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master.” —P.T. Barnum

“Friends and good manners will carry you where money won’t go.” —Margaret Walker

Related: Money Can Buy You Happiness… But Not the Way You Think

Powerful Money Motivation Quotes to Bring Abundance

Abundance is when you have excess or much more than you need. When you have more than you need, you can help others. Our financial motivation might be to make the world a better place by donating to worthy causes, working less and volunteering at nonprofit organizations close to our hearts or helping others in our lives.

“There is no monopoly on becoming a millionaire. If you’re jealous of those with more money, don’t just sit there and complain—do something to make more money yourself.” —Gina Rinehart

“Financial independence is paramount. My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms.” —Priyanka Chopra

“The reason most people do not recognize an opportunity when they meet it is because it usually goes around wearing overalls and looking like Hard Work.” —Henry Dodd

“Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” —Jim Rohn

“Real wealth is not about money. Real wealth is: not having to go to meetings / not having to spend time with jerks / not being locked into status games / not feeling like you have to say ‘yes’ / not worrying about others claiming your time and energy / Real wealth is about freedom.” —James Clear

“For me, money is not my definition of success. Inspiring people is a definition of success.” —Kanye West

“Always try to rub up against money, for if you rub up against money long enough, some of it may rub off on you.” —Damon Runyon

“Education, leading to financial independence, has surely made women more empowered.” —Sudha Murty

“Change your focus, from making money to serving more people. Serving more people makes the money come in.” —Robert Kiyosaki

Sayings About Money And Life to Give You Perspective

Money is only as important as what it can help you do in life. While the pursuit of money is important, it probably shouldn’t take over your life. When thinking about wealth, it’s crucial to regularly give yourself some much-needed perspective about what’s truly important to you.

“If you think nobody cares if you’re alive, try missing a couple of car payments.” —Earl Wilson

“Believe that you are worthy of financial freedom. Do something you love and then all you ever have to do is be yourself to succeed.” —Jen Sincero, You Are a Badass at Making Money

“Money is like muck, not good except it be spread.” —Francis Bacon

“Working because you want to and not because you have to is financial freedom.” —Tony Robbins

“I’m not motivated by money or power or fame. In the end, it doesn’t bring much happiness. The only thing that is driving me is self-satisfaction, self-validation.” —William Clay Ford, Jr.

“When money realizes that it is in good hands, it wants to stay and multiply in those hands.” —Idowu Koyenikan

“It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor.” —Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“Money withers if you don’t know how to nurse it along: money flies away if you don’t know where to put it.” —Carl Sandburg

“My father had an expression: Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” —Joe Biden

Short Famous Quotes About Money

Short money quotes can be powerful. Some of the most successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders and financial experts can inspire us to have healthy financial lives.

“You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” —Dave Ramsey

“Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.” —Nelson Mandela

“If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.” —Edmund Burke

“Buy when everyone else is selling and hold until everyone else is buying. That’s not just a catchy slogan. It’s the very essence of successful investing.” —J. Paul Getty

“Many folks think they aren’t good at earning money, when what they don’t know is how to use it.” —Frank A. Clark

“Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“I am a great believer in luck. The harder I work, the more of it I seem to have.” —Coleman Cox

“Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that.” —Norman Vincent Peale

Spending Money: Quotes to Help You Stay Balanced

The point of having money is to spend it in a way that helps you live your best life. Of course, there needs to be balance. Use these sayings about spending money to inspire you to stay on track with your goals and budget.

“People often spend money on things they don’t need to impress people they don’t like.” —Ethel Hays, Flapper Fanny Says

“Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.” —James W. Frick

“Time is money. Wasted time means wasted money means trouble.” —Shirley Temple

“Never spend your money before you have it.” —Thomas Jefferson

“Spending money is much more difficult than making money.” —Jack Ma

“I don’t believe in spending money lavishly, now that I’m making money.” —Ansel Elgort

“Do not save what is left after spending; instead, spend what is left after saving.” —Warren Buffett

“The secret to creating lasting financial change is to decide to pay yourself first and then make it automatic.” —David Bach

“Spending money to show people how much money you have is the fastest way to have less money.” —Morgan Housel, The Psychology of Money

Words Can Inspire, Motivate And Shift Our Money Attitudes

Money is a crucial part of life. We need to earn it and manage it well, but it doesn’t need to take over our lives. The key is to focus on what is truly important to you and find a way to use money as a tool to help you. Maybe a few “make that money” quotes can inspire you to go after your dreams, start a business or pursue a strong financial future in a way that’s meaningful to you. Money attitude quotes about things like life, true happiness and the deeper meanings of abundance and wealth can help us shift our thinking in new directions.

Consider coming back and reading these money quotes again to help you develop a healthy relationship with money or when you need a little boost of financial motivation.

This article was updated February 2025. Photo courtesy of Pormezz/Shutterstock