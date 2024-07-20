Today, 62% of Americans own a pet; and of those pet owners, 97% of them consider their pet to be a part of their family. Pets have become a huge part of American culture and bring joy to many homes, but are there benefits of having a pet that contribute to our overall success?

That depends on how you define success. Success is often linked to good health, self-confidence and positive social skills. With 33 out of 45 (73%) past U.S. presidents having owned a dog, pet ownership seems like a positive component for people in high-powered positions. A 2018 survey by Banfield Pet Hospital agrees, with 78% of C-suite executives surveyed attributing their success in part to owning a pet as a child. But according to some studies, the answer is mixed.

1. Pets promote good health

I’ve always been a dog person. But managing three young kids, one with severe disabilities, I didn’t know if I could handle having a pet as well. In 2020, like many other people stuck at home, my kids wanted a dog, and I gave in. I’m so glad I did.

When I’m dealing with caregiver stress, snuggling my shih tzu has a positive impact on my mental health—an outcome which has been confirmed in a poll by the American Psychiatric Association (APA). “Pets are good for mindfulness,” says Karen Fine, DVM, veterinarian and author of The Other Family Doctor. “Humans tend to think about the past or worry about the future, but pets are always in the present.” And remaining in the present can keep us calm.

Aside from keeping your nervous system in check, another benefit of having a pet is that they can lower your blood pressure. Studies also show that after a cardiovascular event, dog owners may have a better outcome.

Having a pet also forces us to create routines. Going for a walk twice a day, feeding, petting and socializing with our pets keeps us consistent. “Routine is important for the human/animal bond,” says Fine. “You have to do the work, take them out and feed them.” These are activities that teach even young kids life skills.

2. Pets allow you to be your authentic self

At work, we spend a lot of time navigating professional or social nuances. But “animals are authentic,” says Fine. “They give us permission to be our true selves”—something beneficial after a day of people-pleasing.

Having the opportunity to go home and really be yourself is valuable. “There is something special about knowing that you mean the world to your dog. Being received at home with enthusiasm allows people to leave work at work, change shifts and enjoy the little pleasures of life,” says Paola Cuevas, MVZ, veterinary consultant at Dogster.

“Pets allow us to learn to overcome little obstacles, teach us about forgiveness and provide us with self-assurance and humbling lessons,” says Cuevas. These are positive qualities that are transferable to the workplace and life in general.

3. Pets can improve our social skills

Understanding a dog, cat, hamster or bird forces us to pay attention to subtle social nuances. “Pets teach about the importance of observing the little details and behavioral cues,” says Cuevas.

Another benefit of having a pet is that they can also help us create positive connections. Very often, when I’m out with my dog, people say hi to her or walk over to pet her. They ask questions about her name, species and personality, forcing me, a former introvert, to share and connect.

4. Pets teach us about empathy

When I was a teenager, my childhood dog got sick. After much needed surgery, I raced home after school each day to care for her. “Pets force us to think about someone other than ourselves,” says Fine. “During the pandemic, many people who were on the fence about pet ownership caved and got an animal. People who previously may not have wanted a pet were surprised how attached they became.”

“For those of us who like animals, pets can make us healthier, caring, responsible and happier,” says Cuevas. “They improve our self-esteem and provide company and support, making us better humans overall.” Skills that translate to a more productive day and successful life.

5. The downside of having a pet

Of course, all of this only applies if you enjoy owning a pet enough to overlook the downside. For people who don’t enjoy the company of an animal, pets may just get in the way. Pets can create financial strain—from food to vet bills the costs add up. Having a pet can also create stress about proper care. We want to do right by our pets, and that takes time and energy, as well as money. We also worry about an ill pet or a pet that recently passed away, which can be a significant distraction.

Personally, I had a hard time getting another dog later in life. I remember the pain of losing my other animals and how hard it was when they were sick or needed additional care—something I didn’t want to go through again.

But, as I write this story, my dog sits at my feet in the warm sun. She makes me smile and is a companion when I need a break—benefits of having a pet that add up.

Photo courtesy of Inside Creative House/Shutterstock