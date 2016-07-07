What does it take to be successful? Use these enlightening quotes to learn the ingredients of success—and then act on them.
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1. “Successful people begin where failures leave off. Never settle for ‘just getting the job done.’ Excel!” —Tom Hopkins
2. “The foundation stones for a balanced success are honesty, character, integrity, faith, love and loyalty.” —Zig Ziglar
3. “I know the price of success: dedication, hard work and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen.” —Frank Lloyd Wright
4. “Your true success in life begins only when you make the commitment to become excellent at what you do.” —Brian Tracy
5. “I have learned that success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has had to overcome while trying to succeed.” —Booker T. Washington
6. “Action is the foundational key to all success.” —Pablo Picasso
7. “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” —Henry Ford
8. “The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire, the size of your dream, and how you handle disappointment along the way.” —Robert Kiyosaki
9. “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life—and that is why I succeed.” —Michael Jordan
10. “What’s money? A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do.” —Bob Dylan
11. “Success is simple. Do what’s right, the right way, at the right time.” —Arnold H. Glascow
12. “Once you agree upon the price you and your family must pay for success, it enables you to ignore the minor hurts, the opponent’s pressure, and the temporary failures.” —Vince Lombardi
13. “Success comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.” —John Wooden
14. “What is success? I think it is a mixture of having a flair for the thing that you are doing; knowing that it is not enough, that you have got to have hard work and a certain sense of purpose.” —Margaret Thatcher
15. “Eighty percent of success is showing up.” —Woody Allen
16. “Success is the progressive realization of predetermined, worthwhile, personal goals.” —Paul J. Meyer
17. “For success, attitude is equally as important as ability.” —Walter Scott
18. “Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” —Benjamin Franklin
19. “Success doesn’t necessarily come from breakthrough innovation but from flawless execution. A great strategy alone won’t win a game or a battle; the win comes from basic blocking and tackling.” —Naveen Jain
20. “One important key to success is self-confidence. An important key to self-confidence is preparation.” —Arthur Ashe
21. “I attribute my success to this—I never gave or took any excuse.” —Florence Nightingale
22. “I’m not going to get somewhere and say, ‘OK, I’m done.’ Success is never final; I’ll just keep on going. The same way as failure never being fatal. Just keep going. I’m going to the stars and then past them.” —Conor McGregor
23. “Success isn’t about the end result, it’s about what you learn along the way.” —Vera Wang
24. “I always think part of success is being able to replicate results, taking what is interesting or viable about yourself as a professional person and seeing if you bring it into different situations with similar results.” —Robert Downey Jr.
25. “I planned my success. I knew it was going to happen.” —Erykah Badu
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