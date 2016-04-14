I read my first 10 personal development books in three months. It was after that that I met the girl of my dreams. She was an author and she lived in Australia—and, today, I am happily living in Australia with her.

Focusing on self-improvement has presented many opportunities in our lives—like speaking at live events, writing for online publications and traveling the world.

This can happen for you, too.

But in order for things to change in your life, in order to get where you want to be, you have to grow into the person who is ready for that change. Personal development is vital to your success.

Related: Why Personal Development Is Critical to Success

Here are three specific ways focusing on self-improvement can change your life:

1. It presents you with new opportunities.

Growth in yourself eventually leads you to new opportunities, opportunities that don’t come about until you grow into the person who is ready for them. All you have to do is focus on self-improvement—start by reading personal development articles, books, blogs—and implement the things you learn into your own life.

2. It increases your self-esteem to new levels.

Self-confidence is ultimately the starting point to following your dreams—you have to believe in yourself and your dreams enough to go after them. As you grow, you’re building up that mindset, that belief.

When I picked up my very first personal development book—Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill—that’s when my self-esteem started rising, when I really started to believe in myself and my goals. Reading success books was what pushed me to grow, to change, the motivation behind my goals.

3. It can help you become a better version of yourself.

Becoming a better version of yourself is the main goal of self-improvement—to improve in your job, your business, your relationships. Whatever area of your life you’re working on, that’s part of growing as a person. You have to constantly look at what you can improve and have the awareness to know what needs to be done to do it.

The most effective way of finding out how to get better is to ask the people around you to make a list of what you’re best at and where you could make improvements. Take the list of improvements and work on them one by one.

Related: 13 Ways to Improve Your Life

What areas of self-improvement are you working on, and how has it changed your life?