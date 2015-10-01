We are often our own worst enemies when it comes to stunting our success. What’s to blame? A lot of the time, it’s our tongue—and the excuses that spew from it. It is one of our most powerful tools, and we use it on a daily basis, often oblivious to the potential destruction it can cause.

The words out of our mouths can either build us up—or they can tear us down. The words we choose to say can dramatically assist—or harm—our victory.

If you’re using any of these excuses, you should stop. Now.

1. “What’s meant to be will be.”

It’s great to have the confidence and faith that things will work themselves out if you’ve done all that you can on your end to set yourself up for success. But it’s when you decide to just sit back and wait for your “destined” achievement that the problem arises—when you stop taking the necessary action toward a major goal.

Stop saying, “What will be will be,” and start saying, “I’ll make it happen.”

2. “I’d rather be happy than wealthy.”

Why is it that we often treat wealth and happiness as mutually exclusive entities? Think back on your history with money as a child. Did your parents engrave in your brain their hardships with money, telling you that it doesn’t come easy, that it’s the root of all evil—that it’s in control?

Your relationship with money doesn’t have to be one of regret or difficulty, and it certainly doesn’t turn you into an evil villain. Sure, some people use their money for horrible things, and yes, wealth might change some people for the worse. But it can also be used for good, and it can change you for the better, improving your comfort, security and influence.

Change your mindset around money right now by believing in the deepest part of your core that you deserve it and will use it wisely.

3. “I don’t have the time.”

We all have the same 24 hours, the same seven days. Whether you use that time to work toward your biggest goals or waste it, using the justification that “you don’t have the time” is your choice. The only things you should “not have the time for” are negative people and excuses. If it’s important to you, you have to find the time—you have to make the time.

There is no room for excuses in the mind of an achiever.

Related: 10 Phrases to Drop from Your Vocabulary