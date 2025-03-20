Inspirational Quotes About Love to Show How Much You Care

For some, love is a noun that encompasses a vast array of emotions. For others, love is a verb; it’s something you do to show those around you that you care. Throughout centuries and cultures, philosophers, artists and scientists have tried to explain the essence of love. One truth we might all embrace is that love is the language of the heart, and there are as many definitions of the word as there are beating hearts in this world.

Love is a word that holds a universe of meaning within it: From the love of family to the purest vulnerability of romantic love, this emotion has been the subject of countless works of art. Join us as we delve into a collection of inspirational love quotes that try to illustrate the beautiful and complex nature of love. Get inspired with reminders of how love manifests itself in your life, or share these famous love quotes with others.

Short Inspirational Quotes About Love

Sometimes less is more. The most profound expressions of love can be found in short love quotes that bring us warmth when we need it the most. These unconditional love quotes remind us that sometimes love doesn’t need long explanations.

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” —Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember



“A loving heart is the truest wisdom.” —Charles Dickens



“Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do.” —David Wilkerson



“If you find someone that you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” —Princess Diana



“I have found that if you love life, life will love you back.” —Arthur Rubinstein



“’Tis better to have loved and lost, Than never to have loved at all.” —Alfred Lord Tennyson, “In Memoriam”



“A simple I love you means more than money.” —Frank Sinatra

Deep Love Quotes When You’ve Found The Love Of Your Life

Romantic love can be intoxicating in the best way possible. The best type of romantic love is the perfect blend of passion, intimacy and vulnerability. Love has the power to change us and empower us to become the best version of ourselves. This section explores the profound human desire for connection and intimacy through quotes about success in love. Don’t just wait for Valentine’s Day; share your heart any time with these sweet sayings.

“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.”—Robert A. Heinlein



“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” —Lao Tzu



“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” —Dr. Seuss

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” —Maya Angelou

Timeless Love Quotes For Love That Endures

Love is a human experience that transcends time and space. That’s why some inspirational love quotes have resonated across so many generations. They remind us that love connects us all beyond today and tomorrow. These timeless “love is” quotes have endured the test of time to show what love is all about. Now, they’re now at your fingertips for you to share with the one that holds your heart. After all, love is timeless.

“And so let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love, and once we begin to love each other naturally we want to do something. ” —Mother Teresa



“It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done…” —Vincent van Gogh



“Love is, in fact, an intensification of life, a completeness, a fullness, a wholeness of life…life is not a straight horizontal line between two points, birth and death.” —Thomas Merton

“The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are.” —Oprah Winfrey



“When you connect that love and that compassion, that’s when everything unfolds.” —Ellen DeGeneres



“Love is the most powerful weapon on the face of the earth.” —Prince EA



“To love and to be loved! It is happiness! It is heaven!” —George Sand



“Love is not about property, diamonds and gifts. It is about sharing your very self with the world around you.” —Pablo Neruda

Inspiring Book Quotes About Love

We’ve all been touched by a sentence in a book that deeply resonates with us. Reading is an intimate experience in which we can let our guard down and dream alongside the characters. And when they dream of love, we dream with them. These inspirational love quotes, drawn from famous books, invite us to explore the essence of love through the eyes of some of our favorite characters and authors.

“Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and above all, those who live without love.” —J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows



“Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” ―Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Airmen’s Odyssey



“They were so close to each other that they preferred death to separation.” —Gabriel García Marquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude

“Make sure you marry someone who laughs at the same things you do.” —J.D. Salinger



“It took us that long to realize that a purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” —Kurt Vonnegut, The Sirens of Titan



“To love or to have loved is sufficient; ask nothing more after that. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life, for love is a consummation.” —Victor Hugo, Les Misérables



“Love one another but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.” —Kahil Gibran, “On Marriage”

Famous Love Quotes to Share With People You Care About

These carefully chosen words from artists, literary geniuses and other famous figures provide glimpses into the nature of love. These quotes aren’t just pretty phrases; they are windows into the hearts and minds of some of the most iconic figures in the world. These life-changing love quotes can offer us inspiration for navigating the complex world of love.

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, / And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.” —William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night’s Dream



“Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” —Pablo Picasso

“Love is a fruit in season at all times, and within reach of every hand.” —Mother Teresa



“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend.” —Martin Luther King Jr.



“Do not waste time bothering whether you ‘love’ your neighbor; act as if you did.” —C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity



“Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” —1 Corinthians 13:4-7



“My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.” —William Shakespeare, voiced by Juliet, Romeo and Juliet

True Love Sayings For A Love You Want To Last Forever

True love is a concept that goes beyond the initial infatuation you feel when you meet someone. It’s a deep bond that strengthens over time and stands apart because of its authenticity. These true love quotes attempt to put that feeling of connection and quiet comfort into words. From classic to modern, these quotes about love you want to last forever can inspire and uplift.

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” —Trent Shelton



“Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is a quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” —Ann Landers



“True love stories never have endings.” —Richard Bach, The Bridge Across Forever



“Love conquers all things…let us too yield.” —Virgil in his Eclogues

“Love sought is good; but given unsought is better.” —William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night



“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” —Maya Angelou



“There is the heat of Love, / the pulsing rush of Longing, the lover’s whisper, / irresistible—magic to make the sanest man go mad.” —Homer, The Iliad

Cute Love Quotes For The Sweet Moments In Life

Sometimes love is in the silly moments we share with those we love. At times, it can be in grand gestures; others, in playful and short heartfelt notes. These cute love quotes celebrate both the dramatic declarations of love and the short and sweet expressions of affection.

“Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries.”―Truman Capote

“What is more honorable than love, and what is more beautiful than beauty? Love is like a plant that grows in one’s heart.” —Miguel de Cervantes



“Love cures people—both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it.” —Karl A. Menninger



“Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own. In pain and sickness it would still be dear. Your mind is my treasure, and if it were broken it would be my treasure still…” ―Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre



“The best proof of love is trust.” —Joyce Brothers



“The first duty of love is to listen.” —Paul Tillich



“love is the voice under all silences, / the hope which has no opposite in fear; / the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: / the truth more first than sun, more last than star…” —e.e. cummings, “being to timelessness as it’s to time”



“There is nothing better in this world than that man and wife should be of one mind in a house..” —Homer, The Odyssey

Quotes About Love For Poetic Inspiration

Love has inspired many generations of poets and artists throughout history, and the complexities and nuances of love have been the subject of many works of art. These inspirational love quotes offer a collection of different expressions that will help you think about love in a new or profound way.ve

“to hate / is an easy lazy thing / but to love / takes strength / everyone has / but not all are / willing to practice ” —Rupi Kaur



“Perhaps the biggest mistake I made in the past was that I believed love was about finding the right person… In reality, love is about becoming the right person.” —Neil Strauss

“Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold.” —Zelda Fitzgerald



“Ultimately, the reason why love and compassion bring the greatest happiness is simply that our nature cherishes them above all else.” —Dalai Lama



“The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.” —Henry Miller



“Who, being loved, is poor?” —Oscar Wilde



“What is Love? Perhaps we may find that love is the ability of someone to give us back to us. Maybe love is someone seeing and remembering, handing us back to ourselves just a trifle better than we had dared to hope or dream.” —Ray Bradbury

Real Love Quotes For Growing Closer

Real love is one of the best feelings you can experience. It’s not that rushed hot ignition you see when you light a candle but rather the slow and steady flame that appears after the match and the wick have worked their wonders. Real love is in the growing support and the understanding you and your partner show each other. It’s in the journey you both choose to embark on together. Turn to these real love quotes to help you embrace it.

“Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop.” —H. L. Mencken and George Jean Nathan, Heliogabalus



“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” —Henry David Thoreau



“Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses.” —Lao Tzu



“There are five billion people living on this planet. But you fall in love with one particular person, and you won’t swap her for any other.” —Josten Gaarder



“You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have really lived are the moments when you have done things in the spirit of love.” —Henry Drummond



“When you are loved, you can do anything in creation. When you are loved, there’s no need at all to understand what’s happening, because everything happens within you.” —Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist



“Love blurs your vision; but after it recedes, you can see more clearly than ever. It’s like the tide going out, revealing whatever’s been thrown away and sunk: broken bottles, old gloves, rusting pop cans, nibbled fishbodies, bones.” —Margaret Atwood, Cat’s Eye

Powerful Love Sayings From Movies

Movies have gifted us with countless introspective lines on love. Movies and films can show us how others experience the raw emotion of love. These love sayings from movies help us see how others interpret the feeling of loving and being loved in many different contexts.

“That moment, when you kiss someone and everything around becomes hazy and the only thing in focus is you and this person and you realize that that person is the only person that you’re supposed to kiss for the rest of your life.” —Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, Never Been Kissed



“I am nothing special; just a common man with common thoughts, and I’ve led a common life…But in one respect I have succeeded as gloriously as anyone who’s ever lived: I’ve loved another with all my heart and soul; and to me, this has always been enough.” —Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi, Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook

“Treat yourself like someone you love.” —Glennon Doyle, Love Warrior

Some Of The Best Love Quotes To Show Its Power

What constitutes the “best” love quote is, of course, completely subjective. After all, what some may interpret as a poetic masterpiece others may regard as tacky. However, we believe the quotes gathered here express the shared feeling of love we all experience in different forms in our lives. These words have resonated with people through the ages. From showing the power of what love is to the power of what it can do, these inspirational love quotes can make us grateful for its presence in our lives.

“Love is the answer to everything.” —Ray Bradbury



“No remedy for helpless fear? / Who says? / Just love / And love more, / That’s all.” —Sri Chimoy



“Immature love says: I love you because I need you. Mature love says: I need you because I love you.” —Erich Fromm



“True genius without heart is a thing of nought – for not great understanding alone, not intelligence alone, nor both together, make genius. Love! Love! Love! that is the soul of genius.” —Nikolaus Joseph von Jacquin



“When my soul touches yours a great chord sings! / How shall I tune it then to other things?.” —Rainer Maria Rilke

“For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.” —Carl Sagan



“In order to create there must be a dynamic force, and what force is more potent than love?” —Igor Stravinsky

Motivational Love Quotes For All Your Relationships

Remember that love is also a verb. Why not show your love and appreciation for someone with your actions? Give them a cup of tea when they’re stressed, a blanket when they’re cold or a homemade meal just because. We hope these motivational quotes about love inspire you to take action to actively nurture all your relationships.

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” —Mother Teresa



“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” —Barbara De Angelis

“Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” —James Baldwin



“How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” —Rupi Kaur



“Love is higher than opinion. If people love one another the most varied opinions can be reconciled.”—Rudolf Steiner

Love Quotes To Brighten Anyone’s Day

Words carry meaning; they inspire and harbor love. Sometimes a short sentence can spread some sunshine and brighten someone’s day. These sweet quotes about love will help you share that light and grow closer to those you care about.

“I love you not only for what you are, / but for what I am when I am with you. / I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, / but for what you are making of me. / I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” —Mary Carolyn Davies

“Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” —Lao Tzu



“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.” —Voltaire



“Where there is love there is life.” —Charles Spurgeon

Self-Love Quotes To Remind You That You Matter

The love we cultivate for ourselves is important too. When we love and accept ourselves, we have more love to give others. Before we can truly give and receive love from others, we must first learn to love ourselves. Here are some of the best love quotes to help you with your own self-love journey.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” —Oscar Wilde



“To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” —Robert Morley



“Self-love is an ocean and your heart is a vessel. Make it full, and any excess will spill over into the lives of the people you hold dear. But you must come first.” —Beau Taplin

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe deserve your love and affection.” —Buddha



“The giving of love is an education in itself.” —Eleanor Roosevelt



“Self-compassion is not the same as complaining, self-pity, or self-indulgence.” —Kristen Neff



“Loving yourself isn’t vanity; it’s sanity.” —André Gide



“If you aren’t good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone, since you’ll resent the time and energy you give another person that you aren’t even giving to yourself.” —Barbara De Angelis



“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” —Lucille Ball

Love Is Everywhere You Look

From grand gestures to sweet little notes, love finds its way in our lives one way or another. Love is in the lovers’ kiss, the kindness we show a stranger in need and even in the compassion we offer ourselves. We hope these quotes about love have inspired you to cultivate your feelings and express them more freely.

