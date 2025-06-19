Going after goals takes more than just a desire to change—it takes discipline, resilience and a willingness to get uncomfortable. It means showing up on the hard days and working through the challenges. What gets in the way often isn’t lack of ability, but fear—fear of failure, of judgment and of not being good enough.

When you read through these “reach goals” quotes, you’ll likely find a few that inspire. You may also find some quotes about attaining goals that are thought-provoking, encouraging you to consider your own life path. Take a hard look at yourself and consult trusted advisors for their honest feedback on your goals and what you’d like to achieve. This way, you can ensure that your efforts won’t be in vain.

‘Reach for the Stars’ Quotes to Help You Chase Your Goals

Going after the goals you want in life means honoring your deepest desires, which sometimes means ignoring those goals that others expect of you. It takes courage to pursue what you really want, and these “reach for the stars” quotes convey that sentiment. Reaching higher matters because it pushes you beyond what you thought you could be. It forces growth, resilience and a deeper sense of purpose.

“Reach for the stars, but remain grounded.” —Frank Sonnenberg

“The only thing that’s keeping you from getting what you want is the story you keep telling yourself.” —Tony Robbins

“If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; there is where they should be. Now put foundations under them.” —Henry David Thoreau

“Whenever you want to achieve something, keep your eyes open, concentrate and make sure you know exactly what it is you want. No one can hit their target with their eyes closed.” —Paulo Coelho, The Devil and Miss Prym

“Know what you want, work to get it, then value it once you have it.” —Nora Roberts, Morrigan’s Cross

“If I don’t keep on trying, then I’m lost, then woe betide me. That’s how I see this, to keep on, keep on, that’s what’s needed.” —Vincent van Gogh

“I was taught to strive not because there were any guarantees of success but because the act of striving is in itself the only way to keep faith with life.” —Madeleine Albright, Madam Secretary

“Striving for the impossible is not the same as toiling in vain.” —Rob Balder, The Battle for Gobwin Knob

Related: Quotes About Achieving Goals to Inspire and Motivate Your Journey

‘Nothing Is Impossible’ Quotes to Motivate You

Going after impossible goals can sometimes feel foolhardy. It requires grit, patience and a willingness to fail. We go after these goals not because they’re easy, but because they awaken in us something powerful—the need to grow, change and become who we are destined to be. Let these “nothing is impossible” quotes motivate you, wherever you are in your journey. Remind yourself, or someone you care about, that when you push forward with determination to reach for your goals, anything is possible.

“Aim higher in case you fall short.” —Suzanne Collins, Catching Fire

“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” —John Wooden

“Everyone can perform magic, everyone can reach his goal, if he can think, wait and fast.” —Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha

“It’s very much like your trying to reach infinity. You know that it’s there, you just don’t know where—but just because you can never reach it doesn’t mean that it’s not worth looking for.” —Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth

“You must find the place inside yourself where nothing is impossible.” —Deepak Chopra

“If you talk about it, it’s a dream. If you envision it, it’s possible. If you schedule it, it’s real.” —Tony Robbins

“The reason you set goals is to increase your velocity, to increase the rate of your growth, not just to achieve a specific milestone, or position, in that development.” —Scott H. Young

“It’s a lot easier to make small, gradual modifications than to make sweeping changes in your life. When you do small, positive things day in and day out, the cumulative sum of those actions will deliver dramatic results.” —Frank Sonnenberg

Related: 50 Powerful Entrepreneur Quotes to Inspire Growth & Success

Inspirational Quotes About Reaching Your Goals in Life

We set goals in many areas of life. This includes things like growing a business or advancing in our careers, building a strong and loving family, pursuing personal passions or lifelong dreams, building a strong community, and deepening relationships with those we care about. The drive for each of us might be different, but the feeling we get when we achieve these goals is always rewarding.

We can get inspiration from a mentor, a community leader, a reliable friend or even one of our kids. Read through these inspirational quotes about reaching your goals in life and ponder how they can help you take the next step toward your goal.

“It was impossible, of course. But when did that ever stop any dreamer from dreaming.” —Laini Taylor, Strange the Dreamer

“When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.” —Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich

“Chaos is more freedom; in fact, total freedom. But no meaning. I want to be free to act, and I also want my actions to mean something.” —Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife

“Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it.” —Marcus Aurelius, The Emperor’s Handbook

“Even a snail will eventually reach its destination.” —Gail Tsukiyama, The Street of a Thousand Blossoms

“The little things of life, sweet and excellent in their place, must not be the things lived for; the highest must be sought and followed; the life of heaven must be begun here on Earth.” —L. M. Montgomery, Anne of the Island

“Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” —Ella Fitzgerald

“If you believe anything is possible, you’ll pursue your goals with confidence and vigor. You’ll invest in your personal growth, make an unwavering commitment, and carry out your activities with strength and confidence.” —Frank Sonnenberg

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” —Dale Carnegie

Short Sayings About Reaching Goals for Everyday Reminders

Going after goals is a relentless pursuit. These affirmations and short quotes about reaching goals, originally written by SUCCESS® contributors, help us to remember that doing the impossible isn’t going to happen overnight. Write these quotes on a sticky note to remind yourself that you are worth the effort and you can achieve more.

“If you don’t move, neither will your goal.”

“Progress loves persistence.”

“Every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory.”

“Your future self is already cheering you on—don’t let them down.”

“Great things wait just past discomfort.”

“Make fear your fuel, not your fence.”

“You’ll never hit the target if you’re too afraid to take the shot.”

“Persistence may move slowly, but it never goes backward.”

“Goals grow stronger the more you chase them.”

“Dreams demand action, not applause.”

“Start small, but don’t stay small.”

“If you’re not willing to take the first step, don’t expect your goals to meet you halfway.”

“A dream without action is just a wish in disguise.”

“Hustle quietly, achieve loudly.”

“When you reach for the moon, it shows the courage to go after your goals.”

Keep Reaching, Keep Rising

Reaching for your goals, especially the ones that stretch you, requires more than effort; it requires vision and the courage to rise again after setbacks. Whether you’re chasing goals in business, friendships, family life or community, you can learn something from these quotes about attaining goals. These “doing the impossible” quotes can help inspire you along the way. The road may not always be easy, but it’s always worth taking the next step.

Photo courtesy of Maria Markevich/Shutterstock