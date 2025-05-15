Experts suggest that embracing a grateful attitude—one where you mindfully express appreciation for the various aspects of life, no matter how small—can help to enhance your physical, mental, emotional and psychological health. Grateful people can enjoy a less stressed, happier existence with less anxiety—and may even sleep better. Give thanks for your life, appreciate the blessings of today and look forward with positivity for tomorrow. Our attitude of gratitude quotes can help inspire you to live to the fullest each day.

We’ve compiled a collection of grateful attitude quotes to inspire you. Discover new ways to change your perspective, refresh your spirit and maintain a thankful attitude with these sayings.

Powerful Quotes to Develop an Attitude Of Gratitude

Attitude and gratitude can go hand in hand. Like many things in life, developing a grateful attitude simply takes practice. Do you see that first daffodil poking through the soil? Pause to take a quiet moment to appreciate its sunshiny beauty as it braves the chill of early spring, and otherwise seek moments of joy. These 10 “gratitude is an attitude” quotes can help.

“Choosing thankfulness is not about denying that hard things are happening or showing fake happiness or toxic positivity. It’s about being honest and real about the painful things, and yet choosing not to make that our sole focus.” —Anna Kettle

“Gratitude is a strong determinant of our well-being. Spreading through our inner tunnels of the mind-body connection, it sheds light on all our strong points and support systems.” —Kinga Lewandowska

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” —John F. Kennedy

“It’s important to express gratitude. A simple ‘thank you’ shows that we recognize that we’ve received something that the giver was under no obligation to give.” —Mary Kassian

“Even in the most turbulent waters, choosing gratitude rescues me from myself and my runaway emotions.” —Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” —Randy Pausch

“Find ecstasy in life; the mere sense of living is joy enough.” —Emily Dickinson

Gratitude Is an Attitude: Quotes to Change Your Mindset

Embracing a grateful attitude can be the start of true transformation in your life. In fact, gratitude is such a powerful force that many scientists are concluding that it even rewires your brain. They believe that it can affect hormones in ways that are beneficial to us and can even help regulate the immune system: all good stuff! Attitude and gratitude quotes can help us take in a new perspective that could transform our thinking.

“So each time you notice something you feel grateful for, practice speaking your thankfulness out loud.” —Anna Kettle

“It shouldn’t take a special occasion for gratitude to spring up from deep within, as though it needs a grand stage on which to make its appearance.” —Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth

“Remember, building emotional resilience through gratitude practices is not a one-time effort but a continuous journey.” —David George Brooke

“Gratitude is a profound emotion, a state of mind and a way of life.” —Peter Clemens

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer.” —Maya Angelou

“Gratitude will help you realize that miracles happen everywhere.” —Ann Davis

“Gratitude doesn’t change the scenery. It merely washes clean the glass you look through so you can clearly see the colors.” —Richelle E. Goodrich

“Gratitude doesn’t have to cost anything, but it can pay dividends.” —Carol Adamski

“Walk, run or dance your way to a better life satisfaction with the attitude of gratitude.” —Kinga Lewandowska

Grateful Attitude Quotes for Appreciation & Affirmation

You automatically shift your energy when you affirm your gratitude and appreciation for life. After all, when you’re full of gratitude, there isn’t room for the more negative emotions in your personal space. Gratitude is the best attitude; it can be a game-changer for mental health and help us live with more appreciation.

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.” —Zig Ziglar

“Today, I am grateful to be alive and filled with serenity and happiness.” —Michael Vallejo

“I am grateful for my body that carries me throughout the day. I am grateful for a home where I refuel and rest from the world.” —Jeanne Nangle

“Gratitude is more than just a polite gesture; it forms the bedrock of meaningful human connections.” —David George Brooke

“The struggle ends when gratitude begins.” —Neale Donald Walsch

“May your day be filled with gratitude, tender and fierce self-compassion, and good things.” —Carol Adamski

“I am the architect of my life. I build its foundation and choose its contents. I decorate my life with hope, healing and gratitude.” —Michael Vallejo

“I am grateful for another opportunity to live life to the fullest.” —Bob Baker

“I accept with joy and pleasure and gratitude.” —Louise L. Hay

Get Inspired to Be Grateful With These Sayings

Certain attitude of gratitude quotes will likely resonate with you from the moment you first read them, touching your soul. Keep those sayings close to your heart. Our thoughts and actions often stem from what we believe, so when you believe in having an attitude that prioritizes thankfulness, it can change your world.

You can also return to sayings and phrases that may not have immediately connected with you. As life evolves, we may need fresh inspiration, new ideas and reminders on how to be more positive and grateful. These gratitude and attitude quotes can fill you up with immeasurable joy!

Photo courtesy of Ground Picture/Shutterstock