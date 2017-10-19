As hard as some days are, it’s the difficult ones that can really bring tremendous growth in your life. When it feels like you are about to lose it all, you have to find the strength to overcome it. You have to awaken that strong spirit of resilience.

Don’t wait for a crisis to start building your inner strength. Embrace it right now. By taking control of your thoughts, you can summon the strength needed to face life’s biggest moments―no questions asked.

Look deep within yourself to find this innate power, and then get a little extra inspiration from these 13 motivating quotes.

1. “You have power over your mind―not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ―Marcus Aurelius

2. “No matter what kind of challenges or difficulties or painful situations you go through in your life, we all have something deep within us that we can reach down and find the inner strength to get through them.” ―Alana Stewart

3. “Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” ―Vivian Greene

4. “I was always looking outside myself for strength and confidence, but it comes from within. It is there all the time.” ―Anna Freud

5. “It is worth remembering that the time of greatest gain in terms of wisdom and inner strength is often that of greatest difficulty.” ―Dalai Lama

6. “Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” ―Maya Angelou

7. “Few men during their lifetime come anywhere near exhausting the resources dwelling within them. There are deep wells of strength that are never used.” ―Richard E. Byrd

8. “Go within every day and find the inner strength so that the world will not blow your candle out.” ―Katherine Dunham

9. “A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep.” ―Vernon Howard

10. “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.” ―Vincent van Gogh

11. “Scar tissue is stronger than regular tissue. Realize the strength, move on.” ―Henry Rollins

12. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” ―Bob Marley

13. “You really have to look inside yourself and find your own inner strength, and say, ‘I’m proud of what I am and who I am.’ “ ―Mariah Carey

Related: 21 Motivational Quotes About Strength