One of the determinants for success and leadership is mental strength. To be a peak performer and attain excellence in any field, you need desire, effort and discipline. This goes beyond acting tough; you have to be willing to work hard and persist even in the face of struggles.

Related: 15 Qualities of Mentally Tough People

Mentally strong people are willing to seek strength and fortitude by building themselves up every day. Here are eight daily habits that can help you build your mental strength.

We live in the Information Age, yet not everyone is taking advantage of all the opportunities it presents for learning. Mentally strong people do not see learning as a tedious process, but as an essential routine to develop their mental strength. You have to view learning as a way to improve yourself and as a way to surge ahead in a highly competitive world.

Change is a constant factor in life; you have to learn to deal with it because nothing stays the same. It takes mental strength to be flexible and adjust to outside circumstances. You cannot afford to play the blame game or complain about imperfect situations, so learn to work toward solutions regardless of changing circumstances.

Adam Grant, Wharton professor and author of the best-selling book Give and Take, believes that giving is an essential part of becoming successful. It takes mental strength to give or to want to go the extra mile for someone without expecting anything in return. Focus on adding value and contributing to the world.

Mentally strong people forge their own paths. Sometimes you need to be creative and think outside the box to reach your goals—to get out of your comfort zone or take an unfamiliar route. What is essential is that you are solution-oriented and see problems as opportunities.

If you do not believe in yourself, who will? It’s not about what others have to say about you; it’s what you have to say about yourself. We all face challenges on a daily basis, but when you are firm and resolute about your desires, you will achieve the things you want most.

Your successes and failures are on you, not anyone else. Although some people prefer to blame others, you become mentally strong by admitting errors and taking responsibility for the challenges you face. Show others what needs to be done instead of retreating in fear, and take pride in overcoming your daily encounters.

The right questions offer the right answers. It takes mental strength to understand your emotions, strengths and weaknesses. Even when you are having a rough day, you are aware of what you need to do to find peace. Assessing your emotions and knowing yourself can help you retain a calm attitude even during times of crisis.

In a fast-paced digital world, there are countless distractions. According to Neil Patel, entrepreneur and digital strategist, “We live in a time when we are constantly being marketed to through several media. The future belongs to those who can assume control.” Mentally strong people rise above negative situations and time-sucking distractions.

Related: 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do