Happiness is an subjective word. For some, happiness is the achievement of professional goals and earning a paycheck. For others, it’s the simple pleasure of a warm cup of a coffee on a cool morning. But to find happiness, whatever it is, we first need to define what in our lives makes us happiest—and then reach out and embrace those things, those moments.
Want to find your happiness? Start with these thought-full quotes:
“Plenty of people miss their share of happiness, not because they never found it, but because they didn’t stop to enjoy it.”
—William Feather
“It’s not how much we have, but how much we enjoy that makes happiness.”
—Charles Spurgeon
“I am determined to be cheerful and happy in whatever situation I may find myself. For I have learned that the greater part of our misery or unhappiness is not determined by our circumstance, but by our disposition.”
—Martha Washington
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.”
—Mahatma Gandhi
“If you want to be happy, be.”
—Leo Tolstoy
“Try to make at least one person happy every day. If you cannot do a kind deed, speak a kind word. If you cannot speak a kind word, think a kind thought. Count up, if you can, the treasure of happiness that you would dispense in a week, in a year, in a lifetime.”
—Lawrence G. Lovaski
“I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be. Yesterday is dead, tomorrow hasn’t arrived yet. I have just one day, today, and I’m going to be happy in it.”
—Groucho Marx
“You can be happy where you are.”
—Joel Osteen
“Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.”
—Franklin D. Roosevelt
“Each day holds a surprise. But only if we expect it can we see, hear or feel it when it comes to us. Let’s not be afraid to receive each day’s surprise, whether it come to us as sorrow or as joy, it will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity.”
—Henri Nouwen
“The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.”
—Christopher McCandless
“Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy: true fulfillment.”
—Tony Robbins
“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.”
—Norman Vincent Peale
“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.”
—Omar Khayyam
“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.”
—Albert Camus
“Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.”
—Anne Frank
“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity.”
—Carl Jung