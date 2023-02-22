You’re Killing It! 13 Quotes for an Unstoppable Attitude

Life is a wild card. You never know what new challenge or obstacle is coming next, but you always have two options: take control or fold under pressure. Adopt an unstoppable attitude inspired by these quotes or perish.

It’s not always about what happens to you. Sometimes it’s about how you choose to handle the storms—to keep moving forward with your life when uncertainty is raging around you. The strongest people don’t quit, they simply grab their umbrellas.

So how do you know if you’re killing it in life? If you have a never-give-up attitude, much like these 13 motivating quotes, then you’re well on your way to crushing any obstacles in your path.

You’ve got this.

Quotes about being unstoppable

“A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.”

—John A. Shedd, Salt from My Attic

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.”

—Michael Jordan

“Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.”

—Nora Ephron

“Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”

—Bruce Lee

“Scar tissue is stronger than regular tissue. Realize the strength. Move on.”

—Henry Rollins, The First Five

“You have enemies? Why, it is the story of every man who has done a great deed or created a new idea. It is the cloud which thunders around everything, which shines. Fame must have enemies, as light must have gnats. Do not bother yourself about it; disdain. Keep your mind serene as you keep your life clear. Do not give your enemies the satisfaction of thinking that they cause you grief or pain. Be happy, be cheerful, be disdainful, be firm.”

—Victor Hugo, Choses Vues (Things Seen)

“Don’t let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity or your curiosity. It’s your place in the world; it’s your life. Go on and do all you can with it, and make it the life you want to live.”

—Mae Jemison, M.D.

“Of course one can ‘go too far’ and except in directions in which we can go too far there is no interest in going at all; and only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out just how far one can go.”

—T.S. Eliot, Transit of Venus

Quotes about attitude

“Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.”

—Oprah Winfrey

“We should all start to live before we get too old. Fear is stupid. So are regrets.”

—Marilyn Monroe

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

—Malala Yousafzai

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

—Steve Jobs, 1997 Apple “Think Different” commercial

“The future belongs to the few of us still willing to get our hands dirty.”

—Roland Tiangco

This article was published in March 2017 and has been updated. Photo by Pranithan Chorruangsak/Shutterstock