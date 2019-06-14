How to Create Your Success Plan

How is your year going so far?

I can tell you from my end, it’s been crazy! Between managing two national publications, the monthly SUCCESS+ training and everyday obstacles, 2019 has flown by. I make sure I take care of everything at work and home, but there’s one person that I overlooked: myself.

It excites me when I have the chance to help others get even one inch closer to their dreams, but I have dreams too. I want to publish my first book, improve my mental clarity and, most important, land a spot on the next Survivor cast (Jeff Probst, get ready for me!).

Before my dreams (and yours) can become reality, there’s one thing we both need to do…

Make a plan for success.

During my time as a writer for the Dallas Cowboys, I had the opportunity to talk with elite athletes and coaches. During interviews, one thing players and coaches always mentioned was their preparation before a game.

“We’ve watched extra film on our opponent…”

“We scheduled an extra practice to make sure our guys are ready….”

I have another question for you…

Do you have a plan for the rest of 2019? If you made a plan earlier this year, is your plan going accordingly?

If you’re like 80% of people, including me, your hopes were high in the beginning of the new year. A couple of months pass and you’re back to the habits that are not leading you to success. I’m here to tell you…it’s time.

It’s time to stop not living to your full potential…

It’s time to overcome the challenges in your life…

It’s time to start building your plan for success…

And the best time to start is now!

Here at SUCCESS, you know we’re big fans of the timeless wisdom of Jim Rohn. And guess what? Jim Rohn says planning is crucial for your success and life. He’s quoted as saying, “If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.”

That’s why, with a little help from Jim Rohn, I’m hosting a FREE 3-day live training on how to create your success plan. Here’s what we’ll go over:

Day One – How to Incorporate Personal Development into Your Life

We generally change ourselves for one of two reasons: inspiration or desperation. This is the crucial time in your life where you settle for what you have or grow to become more. I’ll show you how to incorporate personal development into your daily routine.

Day Two – How to Set the Right Goals For Your Dreams

Goal setting provides focus. It shapes our dreams. It gives us the ability to hone in on the exact actions we need to perform to achieve everything we desire in life. I’ll talk about the importance and how to set goals that move your life forward.

Day Three – The Importance of Leaving a Legacy

A legacy can be anywhere on the continuum, from very bad to very good—it all depends on how we live our lives. I want to challenge you to take a look at how you live. I’ll show you how to think about the major areas of your life where you can and should leave a lasting legacy.

I want to help you finish 2019 strong! I hope to see you there!

To your success,

Josh Ellis, Editor-in-Chief

