Your March Action Plan: 10 Easy Ways to Build Your Confidence

Your action plan is a monthly to-do list of tips straight from SUCCESS magazine—10 things you can do right now to improve yourself and your life. This month, it’s all about building self-confidence.

How to build self-confidence

Find the courage to be confident in any situation. That means speaking up for the things you believe in, taking risks and pushing yourself beyond the norm.

1. Talk it out to build self-confidence.

If you struggle with showing your best self during an interview, enlist a friend to conduct a mock interview. Prepare for any off-the-wall questions and build your confidence in the process.

Read: The Introvert’s Guide to Getting Hired

2. Think again.

The next time someone cuts you off or rides your bumper during rush hour, give that driver the benefit of the doubt. After all, we never know what might be going on behind the scenes.

Read: What I Learned From 30 Days of Positive Thinking

3. Persevere to build self-confidence.

Take a step toward pushing your big idea off of the ground. Failure is inevitable. Don’t let it stop you from acting on your dreams.

Read: Travis Kalanick: ‘You Can Either Do What They Say or You Can Fight for What You Believe’

4. Push back.

Today, build your confidence muscle by haggling five times. Ask for a complimentary drink at lunch, or request a loyalty discount from your cable provider. Revel in your newfound bravery and commit to negotiating once a week.

Read: How I Learned to (at Least Try to) Get My Way

5. Build self-confidence by being the calm.

A good leader knows the next crisis is just around the bend. Prepare for the bad times by anticipating various scenarios and planning your response.

Read: John C. Maxwell: How to Be Confident in a Crisis

6. Check your ego.

Do you blur the lines between being confident and cocky? Take our quiz to learn whether you need to take it down a notch.

Read: Cocky vs. Confident: It’s a Fine Line

7. Be good enough.

Perfectionism is good until it inhibits you from completing a task because you’re hung up on the details. Eliminate the word ‘perfect’ from your vocabulary and accept that sometimes good is enough.

Read: The Secret to Ending Perfection Paralysis

8. Build self-confidence by taking risks.

Although preparation is the key to confidently moving toward your goals, don’t get so caught up in the planning that you never make a move. Commit to taking the next step.

Read: 3 Action Steps for an Honest Self-Assessment

9. Practice self-care.

Words have the power to damage our self-esteem and leave us reeling. When this happens, list your strengths and remind yourself of the value you have to offer.

Read: 5 Ways to Pick Yourself Up After Someone Tears You Down

10. Push yourself to build self-confidence.

Sign up for a physically intense exercise class and sweat your way out of your comfort zone. When it feels difficult, remind yourself that growth takes time and dedication.

